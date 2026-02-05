Here’s what women need to know about heart disease

Did you know? Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the US, yet only about half of women realize it’s their number one health threat. The tricky part? Heart disease doesn’t always look the same in women — and sometimes, there are no symptoms at all.

Let’s learn what to look for from the experts at Lexington Health.

Signs to pay attention to

Some women experience:



Chest discomfort or angina (often dull or heavy)

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back

Nausea, vomiting, or extreme fatigue that doesn’t go away

These symptoms can show up during activity—or even at rest.

Risk factors that matter

High blood pressure is a major risk factor and is often underdiagnosed in women. Black women are nearly 60% more likely to have high blood pressure than white women. Other risks include smoking, diabetes, excess weight, alcohol use, stress, depression, and pregnancy-related conditions like gestational diabetes or preeclampsia.

What you can do

Know your numbers. Check your blood pressure, talk to your doctor about cholesterol, move your body regularly, manage stress, and don’t hesitate to ask questions.

Your heart deserves attention — every age, every stage.

Lexington Health Heart and Vascular Center is here with screenings, treatment, and support. As South Carolina’s first HeartCARE Center™, their team is ready to take care of you.

Listen to your heart. Then let the experts help protect it.

