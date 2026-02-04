History

5 ways to honor Black history in Columbia

Discover more about Columbia’s African American history.

February 4, 2026 • 
David Stringer
IMG_2800

The Ija Charles mural sits on the 1600 block of Main Street. | Photo via COLAtoday Team

Table of Contents
Columbia’s Black history and legacy
Self-guided tours and museum experiences

Black History Month is a chance to celebrate the people, places, and stories that shaped Columbia. From murals honoring Black Wall Street to museum exhibits and self-guided tours, here are a few local ways to learn more about Columbia’s Black history this month.

Columbia’s Black history and legacy

The Ija Charles mural on Main Street tells the story of Columbia’s Black Wall Street — the area of Washington Street from Assembly to Gadsden streets that once featured hundreds of locally owned businesses that supplied goods and services to the community through the 1970s.

Columbia is home to two of South Carolina’s eight HBCUs, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, that carry rich histories. Take a look back at our deep dive into the history of Allen University and Benedict College and learn more about their most distinguished alumni.

RMWK Interactive.png

The new Heat and Hardship exhibit is a part of the regular Robert Mills House tour.

Photo by Historic Columbia

Self-guided tours and museum experiences

Historic Columbia’s exhibit, “Heat & Hardship: The Hidden Labor of Enslaved Cooks,” opened last year at the Robert Mills House & Gardens. This immersive experience illuminates the lives of enslaved cooks who worked at the property in the 1820s, featuring first-person narratives and hands-on activities that explore the labor, ingredients, and challenges of their work. Tours run Wednesday–Sunday.

Hit the road and explore 300+ historic African American landmarks across the state thanks to a resource called The Green Book of SC. Created by the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, this was the first mobile travel guide for Black cultural sites across the state.

Explore Columbia’s African American Heritage sites from the comfort of your own computer or mobile device, thanks to Historic Columbia’s online walking tours. The tours take you through neighborhoods and districts central to Columbia’s African American history.

To learn more about local African American history, visit Historic Columbia and discover information about four centuries of Columbia’s Black community.

More from COLAtoday
Giant wooden sculpture of a seated, gentle-looking troll amidst lush green forest.
Arts
South Carolina’s first Thomas Dambo troll is coming to Cayce
Danish artist Thomas Dambo is bringing one of his famous upcycled trolls to the Cayce Riverwalk, just minutes from downtown Columbia.
February 4, 2026
 · 
Morgan O’Neal
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 2.25.24 PM Large.png
Entertainment
Carolina Band wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
USC’s band won Metallica’s collegiate competition with a halftime tribute, earning a national prize and a spot in EA Sports’ game.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia Food and Wine.jpeg
Events
First look: Columbia Food & Wine 2026
Columbia Food & Wine returns with chef-driven events across town, plus Tastemakers early ticket access and a new USC scholarship.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
BPOTY Large.png
Events
Editor’s Pick: Bird Photographer of the Year lands at SC State Museum
An international bird photography exhibition opens in Columbia this spring, with local bird highlights and the upcoming Flock Fest.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Morihiko Nakahara conducting
Arts
Stephen G. Morrison Visionary award returns
The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is back, spotlighting individuals whose leadership helped shape Columbia’s creative identity.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Cecil Williams Large.jpeg
Events
Event Spotlight: SoulHAUS Sessions with Cecil J. Williams
SoulHAUS Sessions brings civil rights icon Cecil J. Williams to the Koger Center for an intimate artist talk.
January 27, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
TOLM-Attendees-Dancing-CCLMC.png
Food
The Taste of Lake Murray returns
Tickets are on sale now for Taste of Lake Murray, supporting Lake Murray’s Independence Day fireworks.
January 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3745.jpg
City
Applications open for Leadership Columbia Class of 2027
Leadership Columbia offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people, issues, and decisions shaping the Midlands.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
SCDOT SALT DOME.png
City
What makes ice so dangerous?
Ice storms in SC have caused widespread damage in the past, and as we brace for winter weather, we spoke to a meteorologist to find out why.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
The Lantern.png
City
New boutique hotel opens in historic fire station in the Vista
The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.
January 21, 2026
 · 
David Stringer