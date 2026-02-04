Culture  Arts

South Carolina’s first Thomas Dambo troll is coming to Cayce

Danish artist Thomas Dambo is bringing one of his famous upcycled trolls to the Cayce Riverwalk, just minutes from downtown Columbia.

February 4, 2026 • 
Morgan O’Neal
Giant wooden sculpture of a seated, gentle-looking troll amidst lush green forest.

Thomas Dambo’s trolls are meant to spark conversation about our relationship with the planet. | Photo by COLAtoday

We’re not trolling you — South Carolina is finally getting a Thomas Dambo troll. The City of Cayce has approved negotiations to bring one of the larger-than-life troll sculptures to the Cayce Riverwalk, about a 14-minute drive from downtown Columbia.

So, who’s Thomas Dambo? He’s a Danish artist and upcycling advocate known for building massive trolls out of recycled wood. Dambo has created more than 100 worldwide — and they’ve developed a serious cult following. There’s even a virtual map where fans track which trolls they’ve visited.

And these gentle giants don’t just charm locals — they bring in tourists, too. Communities similar in size to Cayce have reported that a new troll can lead to:

  • A 30–60% increase in park visitation
  • Tens of thousands of new visitors each year
  • An estimated economic impact of $1.5 million–$5 million over three to five years

A timeline for Cayce’s troll will be revealed in the coming months.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_2800
History
5 ways to honor Black history in Columbia
Discover more about Columbia’s African American history.
February 4, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2026-02-02 at 2.25.24 PM Large.png
Entertainment
Carolina Band wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
USC’s band won Metallica’s collegiate competition with a halftime tribute, earning a national prize and a spot in EA Sports’ game.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia Food and Wine.jpeg
Events
First look: Columbia Food & Wine 2026
Columbia Food & Wine returns with chef-driven events across town, plus Tastemakers early ticket access and a new USC scholarship.
February 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
BPOTY Large.png
Events
Editor’s Pick: Bird Photographer of the Year lands at SC State Museum
An international bird photography exhibition opens in Columbia this spring, with local bird highlights and the upcoming Flock Fest.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Morihiko Nakahara conducting
Arts
Stephen G. Morrison Visionary award returns
The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is back, spotlighting individuals whose leadership helped shape Columbia’s creative identity.
January 28, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Cecil Williams Large.jpeg
Events
Event Spotlight: SoulHAUS Sessions with Cecil J. Williams
SoulHAUS Sessions brings civil rights icon Cecil J. Williams to the Koger Center for an intimate artist talk.
January 27, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
TOLM-Attendees-Dancing-CCLMC.png
Food
The Taste of Lake Murray returns
Tickets are on sale now for Taste of Lake Murray, supporting Lake Murray’s Independence Day fireworks.
January 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3745.jpg
City
Applications open for Leadership Columbia Class of 2027
Leadership Columbia offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people, issues, and decisions shaping the Midlands.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
SCDOT SALT DOME.png
City
What makes ice so dangerous?
Ice storms in SC have caused widespread damage in the past, and as we brace for winter weather, we spoke to a meteorologist to find out why.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
The Lantern.png
City
New boutique hotel opens in historic fire station in the Vista
The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.
January 21, 2026
 · 
David Stringer