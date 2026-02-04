South Carolina’s first Thomas Dambo troll is coming to Cayce

We’re not trolling you — South Carolina is finally getting a Thomas Dambo troll. The City of Cayce has approved negotiations to bring one of the larger-than-life troll sculptures to the Cayce Riverwalk, about a 14-minute drive from downtown Columbia.

So, who’s Thomas Dambo? He’s a Danish artist and upcycling advocate known for building massive trolls out of recycled wood. Dambo has created more than 100 worldwide — and they’ve developed a serious cult following. There’s even a virtual map where fans track which trolls they’ve visited.

And these gentle giants don’t just charm locals — they bring in tourists, too. Communities similar in size to Cayce have reported that a new troll can lead to:



A 30–60% increase in park visitation

Tens of thousands of new visitors each year

An estimated economic impact of $1.5 million–$5 million over three to five years

A timeline for Cayce’s troll will be revealed in the coming months.