What would a Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony look like in Columbia?

The grand opening of the winter event is today in Northern Italy. We’re imagining how it would go down in the Columbia area.

February 5, 2026 • 
STAFF
A photograph of the iconic San Siro Stadium in Milan, lit up at night. The sky is cloudy and dark blue overhead, with the stadium lit up by a flurry of lights on its concourses. Empty entrance gates are in front of the giant structure.

The 2026 Olympic Opening Ceremony will be centered at the iconic San Siro Stadium.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Picture the scene: The world’s greatest athletes are flying into Columbia Metropolitan Airport, waiting for their oversized, equipment-filled luggage, and preparing to vie for a coveted medal.

While we’re still waiting on a South Carolina Olympics to come to fruition someday, today we’re imagining how the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics might be celebrated here at home.

Congaree River in Columbia, SC

Imagine the glow from an Olympic torch lighting up the water.

Photo via @mollymrosier

The torch arrives

To start off the festivities, let’s celebrate one of our most cherished landmarks: the Congaree River.

In true Columbia style, we imagine the Olympic torch entering the city in the hand of a tuber floating down the Saluda River, meeting the Broad at their confluence. The route would follow the riverfront past the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park, pause at Granby Park, and continue through downtown to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Williams Brice

Our local stadium is the perfect setting for a Soda City-style performance.

Photo by @sc_drone

The athletes wave

The upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is taking place across four separate venues. We envision the same thing for Soda City:

  • Some athletes would wave to crowds from across Gervais Street Bridge
  • Others would be celebrating from USC’s Historic Horseshoe
  • Athletes crowding Finlay Park would show off a reimagined public space
  • Last but not least, Williams-Brice Stadium would be full to the rafters

A Columbia celebration begins

Inside Williams-Brice, two homegrown, showstopping acts from different eras would perform: Hootie and the Blowfish and Iron & Wine. There’s a collab we’d love to see.

Couple that with a litany of stars with links to the Columbia area in attendance — like Angus Gill, Ryan Succop, and Alex English — and the Games can commence in style.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony

The real 2026 Opening Ceremony takes place in Northern Italy on Friday, Feb. 6. As the Games begin, stay tuned to WLTX’s coverage of the Olympics so you don’t miss a moment.

