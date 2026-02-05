What would a Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony look like in Columbia?

Picture the scene: The world’s greatest athletes are flying into Columbia Metropolitan Airport, waiting for their oversized, equipment-filled luggage, and preparing to vie for a coveted medal.

While we’re still waiting on a South Carolina Olympics to come to fruition someday, today we’re imagining how the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics might be celebrated here at home.

Imagine the glow from an Olympic torch lighting up the water. Photo via @mollymrosier

The torch arrives

To start off the festivities, let’s celebrate one of our most cherished landmarks: the Congaree River.

In true Columbia style, we imagine the Olympic torch entering the city in the hand of a tuber floating down the Saluda River, meeting the Broad at their confluence. The route would follow the riverfront past the Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park, pause at Granby Park, and continue through downtown to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Our local stadium is the perfect setting for a Soda City-style performance. Photo by @sc_drone

The athletes wave

The upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is taking place across four separate venues . We envision the same thing for Soda City:



Some athletes would wave to crowds from across Gervais Street Bridge

Others would be celebrating from USC’s Historic Horseshoe

Athletes crowding Finlay Park would show off a reimagined public space

Last but not least, Williams-Brice Stadium would be full to the rafters

A Columbia celebration begins

Inside Williams-Brice, two homegrown, showstopping acts from different eras would perform: Hootie and the Blowfish and Iron & Wine. There’s a collab we’d love to see.

Couple that with a litany of stars with links to the Columbia area in attendance — like Angus Gill, Ryan Succop, and Alex English — and the Games can commence in style.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony