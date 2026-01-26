The Taste of Lake Murray returns

If you enjoy the annual Independence Day fireworks over Lake Murray, this is an event you’ll want to support.

Taste of Lake Murray returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia. The event is the sole fundraiser for Lake Murray’s Independence Day Celebration, the longtime summer tradition produced by Capital City/Lake Murray Country since 1989.

This year’s “party with a purpose” adds a patriotic twist, tying into America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic themes throughout the evening. The tasting lineup includes new additions, including Cola’s, Ember, Mother’s Oysters and Pies, SouthShore Grill and Grocery, and TakoSushi, alongside a lineup of returning favorites.

Tickets are on sale now for the fundraiser, which includes live music, a silent auction, and the debut of the Liberty Lounge, an outdoor area with a DJ, food trucks, and locally sourced foods.