The Taste of Lake Murray returns

Tickets are on sale now for Taste of Lake Murray, supporting Lake Murray’s Independence Day fireworks.

January 26, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Taste local bites and dance the night away at this annual fundraiser event. | Photo by Capital City/Lake Murray Country

If you enjoy the annual Independence Day fireworks over Lake Murray, this is an event you’ll want to support.

Taste of Lake Murray returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Columbia. The event is the sole fundraiser for Lake Murray’s Independence Day Celebration, the longtime summer tradition produced by Capital City/Lake Murray Country since 1989.

This year’s “party with a purpose” adds a patriotic twist, tying into America’s 250th anniversary with patriotic themes throughout the evening. The tasting lineup includes new additions, including Cola’s, Ember, Mother’s Oysters and Pies, SouthShore Grill and Grocery, and TakoSushi, alongside a lineup of returning favorites.

Tickets are on sale now for the fundraiser, which includes live music, a silent auction, and the debut of the Liberty Lounge, an outdoor area with a DJ, food trucks, and locally sourced foods.

More from COLAtoday
City
Applications open for Leadership Columbia Class of 2027
Leadership Columbia offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people, issues, and decisions shaping the Midlands.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
City
What makes ice so dangerous?
Ice storms in SC have caused widespread damage in the past, and as we brace for winter weather, we spoke to a meteorologist to find out why.
January 22, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
City
New boutique hotel opens in historic fire station in the Vista
The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.
January 21, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Take a look at Black Dog Pizza
Black Dog Pizza is expected to open in late January on Main Street underneath The Hendrix.
January 20, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Entertainment
St. Pat’s in Five Points announces 2026 lineup
Get to know the musical lineup that will keep you entertained at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points Festival, the largest one-day fest in South Carolina.
January 20, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Broaden your bookshelf in 2026
Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.
January 16, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Mardi Gras Columbia brings 19 local bands to City Roots
The 16th annual Mardi Gras Columbia Festival features 19 local bands across three stages, plus a parade, food vendors, and craft beer.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
City
Meet Experience Columbia SC’s 2026 ambassadors
Experience Columbia SC introduces its 2026 ambassadors, highlighting locals shaping how visitors experience the Midlands.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Events
Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence in Columbia and how to commemorate his life and legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 15, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Entertainment
Live in the Lobby Jazz shares full 2026 concert lineup
ColaJazz Foundation and the Koger Center announce seven intimate jazz performances running from February through December.
January 13, 2026
 · 
David Stringer