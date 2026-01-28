Culture  Arts

Stephen G. Morrison Visionary award returns

The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is back, spotlighting individuals whose leadership helped shape Columbia’s creative identity.

January 28, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Morihiko Nakahara conducting

Morihiko Nakahara was the 2021 recipient of the Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award. | Photo provided by the South Carolina Philharmonic

The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is returning this spring, honoring individuals who’ve helped shape Columbia’s arts and cultural landscape.

Presented by One Columbia for Arts and Culture, the award celebrates community leaders whose vision and civic commitment have made a lasting impact on the city. After a brief hiatus, the award will be presented during a public ceremony on Friday, March 20 at the Koger Center for the Arts, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Nominations are now open and due by Saturday, Feb. 28; submissions require a nomination letter outlining the nominee’s leadership and cultural impact.

The award was last presented in 2021 to Morihiko Nakahara. Past recipients also include Bobby Donaldson, Melanie Huggins, and Robin Waites.

