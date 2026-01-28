Stephen G. Morrison Visionary award returns

The Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award is returning this spring, honoring individuals who’ve helped shape Columbia’s arts and cultural landscape.

Presented by One Columbia for Arts and Culture, the award celebrates community leaders whose vision and civic commitment have made a lasting impact on the city. After a brief hiatus, the award will be presented during a public ceremony on Friday, March 20 at the Koger Center for the Arts, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Nominations are now open and due by Saturday, Feb. 28; submissions require a nomination letter outlining the nominee’s leadership and cultural impact.

The award was last presented in 2021 to Morihiko Nakahara. Past recipients also include Bobby Donaldson, Melanie Huggins, and Robin Waites.