Listening to your body could save your life

When most people think of a heart attack, they picture sudden, crushing chest pain or pain radiating down the left arm. While those symptoms are well known, they’re actually more common in men.

For women, heart attack symptoms can look very different — and are often easier to miss.

Heart attack symptoms women should know

Women may experience symptoms that are subtle, vague, or don’t feel immediately life-threatening, including:



Unusual or extreme fatigue

Chest discomfort, sometimes described as feeling like “an elephant sitting on the chest”

Persistent or potentially even mild chest pain that may feel like heartburn

Abdominal pain, indigestion, or nausea

Unexplained sweating

A sudden feeling of anxiety or “impending doom”

A sense that something feels off, even if it’s hard to explain

Because these symptoms can be mild or mistaken for stress or digestive issues, many women delay seeking care. If any of these signs occur — especially together — it’s critical to call 911 and get help immediately.

Heart health isn’t one-size-fits-all

Understanding personal risk factors is an important part of prevention. Family history, physical activity, smoking, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels all play a role in heart health. Regular check-ups with a primary care provider can help track these indicators and catch concerns early.

Prisma Health offers tools to help individuals take charge of their cardiovascular health, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings and easy access to care teams when needed.

Take the first step

Checking in on heart health doesn’t have to be complicated. Prisma Health’s free, fast Heart Health Assessment helps users understand their “heart age” and assess risk in just minutes. It’s a simple way to start listening to the body — and protecting the heart for the long term.

