4 Midlands homes to beat the heat

With the average high in June hovering around 90 degrees in Columbia, having a pool in the backyard could help you beat the heat. Here are four home listings ranging from $399,999 to $3.38 million where you can practice your gainer to show off to your friends and family when you land it.

220 Old Forge Rd, Chapin, SC 29036



$3,388,888

Six bed, 4.5 bath, 4,736 sqft

This Lake Murray gem features a 76,000-gallon pool with a swim-up bar, lazy river, and infinity edges. Return from a day on the lake to your private dock and make dinner in the outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, guest party house, and beautiful summer sunsets.

14 Ashworth Ln., Columbia, SC 29206



$1,595,000

Six bed, 5.5 bath, 6,291 sqft

If privacy is key, this home is for you. Located in Arcadia Lakes, this gated enclave features a 10' brick-walled backyard with a large pool, in-pool cocktail table, diving block, and custom pool bubbler.

1266 Berl Mar Rd., Columbia, SC 29212



$589,000

Five bed, 3 bath, 4,132 sqft

Nestled on an acre near Lake Murray, this home is a summer retreat. With a large grass lawn for yard games and a tiered deck overlooking the pool for entertaining, it may be hard to get your friends to go home after the party.

4110 Macgregor Dr., Columbia, SC 29206



$399,999

Three bed, 2 bath, 1,764 sqft

Located less than 10 minutes from the Main Street District, this home offers a little oasis in the downtown area. With a back deck overlooking the pool, this home is perfect for having friends over for a backyard barbecue while they soak up some sun.