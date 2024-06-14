Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate

4 Midlands homes to beat the heat

Here are four homes for sale in the Midlands of South Carolina where you can beat the heat and entertain your friends.

June 14, 2024 • 
David Stringer
This Lake Murray home features a 76,000 gallon pool. | Photo via @patrickoconnor_realtor

With the average high in June hovering around 90 degrees in Columbia, having a pool in the backyard could help you beat the heat. Here are four home listings ranging from $399,999 to $3.38 million where you can practice your gainer to show off to your friends and family when you land it.

220 Old Forge Rd, Chapin, SC 29036

  • $3,388,888
  • Six bed, 4.5 bath, 4,736 sqft

This Lake Murray gem features a 76,000-gallon pool with a swim-up bar, lazy river, and infinity edges. Return from a day on the lake to your private dock and make dinner in the outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, guest party house, and beautiful summer sunsets.
14 Ashworth Ln., Columbia, SC 29206

  • $1,595,000
  • Six bed, 5.5 bath, 6,291 sqft

If privacy is key, this home is for you. Located in Arcadia Lakes, this gated enclave features a 10' brick-walled backyard with a large pool, in-pool cocktail table, diving block, and custom pool bubbler.
1266 Berl Mar Rd., Columbia, SC 29212

  • $589,000
  • Five bed, 3 bath, 4,132 sqft

Nestled on an acre near Lake Murray, this home is a summer retreat. With a large grass lawn for yard games and a tiered deck overlooking the pool for entertaining, it may be hard to get your friends to go home after the party.
4110 Macgregor Dr., Columbia, SC 29206

  • $399,999
  • Three bed, 2 bath, 1,764 sqft

Located less than 10 minutes from the Main Street District, this home offers a little oasis in the downtown area. With a back deck overlooking the pool, this home is perfect for having friends over for a backyard barbecue while they soak up some sun.

