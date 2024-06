The historic Olympia Armory in the Mill Village is getting some TLC.

Originally constructed in 1937, the building houses the Office of the Adjutant General + will soon host community events once more.

The ongoing rehabilitation — undertaken by the local team of Garvin Design Group and Solid Structures — will preserve the building’s surviving historic features while updating it to serve the modern needs of the South Carolina State Guard and Cola community.

