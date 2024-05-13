3 must-know facts for first-time homebuyers

Ready to make your home ownership dreams come true?

There are some misconceptions when it comes to getting a mortgage. To help simplify things and get you started, the experts at AllSouth Federal Credit Union are helping us sort mortgage myths + facts. Check out these facts before you start the homebuying process:



Pre-qualification and pre-approval are not the same thing.

A pre-approval does not guarantee you will qualify for a home loan.

A lower-than-perfect credit score doesn’t have to deter you from your home ownership goals.

See 3 more mortgage facts