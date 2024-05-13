Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Business  Finance

3 must-know facts for first-time homebuyers

May 13, 2024 • 
AllSouth Federal Credit Union
Sponsored by
Middle aged woman using laptop and having video call while sitting at home and working.

The first step in homebuying should be to meet with a mortgage lender to help you set a timeline and realistic expectations for the process.

Photo provided by AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Ready to make your home ownership dreams come true?

There are some misconceptions when it comes to getting a mortgage. To help simplify things and get you started, the experts at AllSouth Federal Credit Union are helping us sort mortgage myths + facts. Check out these facts before you start the homebuying process:

  • Pre-qualification and pre-approval are not the same thing.
  • A pre-approval does not guarantee you will qualify for a home loan.
  • A lower-than-perfect credit score doesn’t have to deter you from your home ownership goals.

See 3 more mortgage facts

More from COLAtoday
A white plate on a brown table with an assortment of veggies and fried fish
Sponsored
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
Sponsored by
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3667.jpg
Theater
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with The Nick
May 7, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
MD-2022_Hero-970x545-COLA
Culture
Your guide to Mother’s Day in Columbia
May 7, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Three women pose for a picture in front of a Central Carolina Community Foundation banner during the 2023 Midlands Gives tenth-anniversary event, holding metallic green and purple pom-poms.
Sponsored
Support your favorite nonprofit on Midlands Gives Day
Sponsored by