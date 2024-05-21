Local collaboration brings indoor magic to Camp Cole

A brand-new indoor activity center is now open at Camp Cole, just in time for summer.

The all-local project team includes award-winning architecture firm Garvin Design Group, interior designer Christy Davis, and general contractor Hood Construction.

Spanning 20,000 sqft, the Southeastern Freight Lines Activity Center was designed to provide more indoor space for the camp + retreat center, where everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can feel at home. It features:



An art workshop

Movement studio

Gym

Canteen

Breakout rooms

Sensory room

And more

See inside the new space