Local collaboration brings indoor magic to Camp Cole

May 21, 2024 • 
Garvin Design Group
Sponsored by
People pose for a picture at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new Southeastern Freight Lines Activity Center at Camp Cole.

The new indoor Southeastern Freight Lines Activity Center will keep the fun going for campers, rain or shine.

Photo provided by Hood Construction

A brand-new indoor activity center is now open at Camp Cole, just in time for summer.

The all-local project team includes award-winning architecture firm Garvin Design Group, interior designer Christy Davis, and general contractor Hood Construction.

Spanning 20,000 sqft, the Southeastern Freight Lines Activity Center was designed to provide more indoor space for the camp + retreat center, where everyone, regardless of their circumstances, can feel at home. It features:

  • An art workshop
  • Movement studio
  • Gym
  • Canteen
  • Breakout rooms
  • Sensory room
  • And more

See inside the new space

