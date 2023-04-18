Record Store Day 2023 in Columbia, SC

Drop the needle and let the record spin — tomorrow is Record Store Day, where independent music shops open early and offer limited edition vinyl. For collectors, it’s like Christmas Day and for music lovers, it’s an opportunity to show support for your favorite shop and artists.

Here are some local record stores that are hosting RSD 2023 specials.

Papa Jazz Record Shoppe, 2014 Greene St.

Located in Five Points, music fans start lining up early in the morning to be near the front of the line for Record Store Day specials. Opened in 1980, Papa Jazz is Cola’s oldest music store offering a wide selection of new + used vinyl records, CDs, and cassette tapes. Pro tip: When doors open at 8 a.m., 12 people at a time will be allowed in with one crate of records available per person.

Music Gator, 1251 Hastings Dr., Sumter

Doors open at 8 a.m. at Sumter’s independent record store and in addition to RSD specials, free buttons, posters, and totes will be available. If you remember Manifest Discs and Tapes in Cola, Music Gator has a similar selection of vinyl, CDs, stickers, posters + shirts.

Scratch N’ Spin, 513 12th St., West Columbia

This West Columbia spot offers new + used vinyl records and much more (we hear they have some Taylor Swift vinyl). This year will feature live music from local acts Colton Beasley, Candy Coffins, and Bones Hamilton.

Drip Coffee Shop, 729 Saluda Ave.

Drip Coffee in Five Points offers a huge selection of vinyl records in its back sitting area. Though it won’t offer RSD specials, it’s worth browsing for a rare find while you sip on your cold brew or latte.

Use this map to search your zip code for a larger list of independent record stores across the Southeast participating in the Record Store Day celebration with promotions and RSD titles.

