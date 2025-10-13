Support Us Button Widget
Food

A guide to Columbia, SC breweries

Columbia’s craft beer scene continues to evolve, with longtime favorites expanding, new taprooms opening, and several breweries closing their doors as the industry reshapes after a decade of growth.

October 13, 2025 • 
David Stringer
IMG_3256

Watch planes land at Owen’s Field at the Hunter Gatherer Hangar. | Photo by COLAtoday

Table of Contents
Breweries
Taprooms

Buckle up, we’re going on a cruise around the Midlands to take a closer look at our area’s breweries.

Beyond the brews, these spaces have become central to Columbia’s social scene, with venues featuring more live music, food options, weekly trivia, and hosting charitable events.

Thanks to the “pint law” passed in 2013 — which allowed breweries to sell up to 48 ounces of beer for on-premise consumption — craft brewers were able to create multi-use spaces, spurring a buzzing local craft beer scene.

Let’s take a look at the breweries around the Midlands and all they have to offer.

Bierkeller.png

Bierkeller is hosting the event for the new One Book summer series. | Photo by Bierkeller Columbia

Breweries

Angry Fish Brewing Co., 106 Fabrister Ln., Lexington | Located just outside of downtown Lexington, Angry Fish Brewing Co. offers a rotating tap list featuring year-round and seasonal beers.

Bierkeller Columbia, Canalside | The riverfront brewery brings a taste of Germany to the Canalside complex with crisp lagers poured straight from the tank. Guests can enjoy shaded outdoor seating along the river, a cozy indoor bierhall, and a menu inspired by classic German fare.

Hazelwood Brewing Company, 711 E Main St., Lexington | Hazelwood is a family-owned and operated brewery and often brews its beer with hops grown on its own farm. The brewery boasts a large outdoor space and frequently hosts live music.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery and Alehouse, 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. | Located in a renovated airplane hangar at Owen’s Field Airport in the Rosewood neighborhood, The Hunter-Gather at the Hangar is one of Columbia’s most unique brewery locations.

Old Mill Brewpub, 711 E. Main St., Lexington | The Old Mill Brewpub is located inside Lexington’s historic old mill next door to Hazelwood. The brewery offers daily and weekly menu specials.

Peak Drift Taproom, 1643 Main St. | Located in Smoked, this spot with a covered patio is where you can get a taste of Peak Drift’s local brews and seltzers.

Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center St., West Columbia | Est. 2021 | Savage Craft is located in West Columbia’s revived River District in a renovated historic building that used to be home to the Brookland Fire Department. The outdoor stage regularly features live music.

Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce + Vista | Est. 2018 | With locations in the Vista and Cayce, Steel Hands has one of the largest brewery spaces in the Midlands, brewing beers that can be found on tap and in local stores. It’s also a popular live music venue.

Voodoo Brewing Company | 102 W. Main St., Lexington | Opening Saturday, Oct. 18, the new downtown brewery features indoor + outdoor seating with two dozen beers on tap and a creative food menu with pizza, sandwiches, and noodle bowls.

wecobeer_1724702732_3443378552320604120_20480249945.jpg

Grab a table on the covered patio or in the yard. | Photo by WECO Bottle and Biergarten

Taprooms

Craft and Draft, Devine Street + Irmo | This Columbia favorite pours a rotating lineup of local and regional craft beers in a relaxed, neighborhood setting. Both locations also offer cans and bottles to take home.

Fourteen Mile Tap House, 217 Saluda Springs Rd., Lexington | A neighborhood tap house with a rotating draft list and pub-style fare. Their website features up-to-date beer-on-draft listings and welcomes locals looking for a casual beer spot.

Republic Biergarten & Kitchen, 931 Senate St. | This Vista spot has a robust beer selection with over 40 taps, including house and seasonal brews.

Vino Garage Wine and Beer, 2501 Main St. | Tucked along North Main, this cozy shop serves curated wines and craft beers on tap. Regular tastings and food truck nights make it a popular neighborhood spot.

WECO Bottle and Biergarten, 626 Meeting St. | Set in a converted garden center, WECO combines a curated bottle shop with a relaxed biergarten featuring local and regional craft beers, shaded outdoor tables, and a laid-back neighborhood vibe.

