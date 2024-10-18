Here’s how to join a city board or commission in Columbia

Want to get more involved in the city’s happenings, but don’t know where to begin? Joining a board or a commission can help fill that void in your life + an empty seat at their table.

In Columbia, there are 30+ boards and commissions focused on things like parks, airports, and food insecurity. Today we’re sharing a few that are currently vacant or have terms ending soon.

Accommodations Tax (A-Tax)



Eight vacancies | Two-year term

The committee serves to receive, review + make recommendations to the City Council on proposals from those requesting money from the city’s Accommodation Tax Fund.

Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC)



10 vacancies | Three-year term

Assist city officials and community partners to address bicycling and pedestrian issues + develop a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

Board of Zoning Appeals



Three vacancies | Three-year term

Hear and resolve appeals in this quasi-judicial board that makes decisions regarding zoning issues.

Central Midlands Council of Governments



One vacancy | Three-year term

Prepare studies + make recommendations on matters affecting public health, control, utilities, planning, development, and others.

Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority



One vacancy | Three-year term

Administer, manage, and operate transit services around Columbia.

Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development



Three vacancies | Four-year term

Make recommendations for federal grant programs as assigned.

Citizens Advisory Council for the Columbia Police Department



10 vacancies | Four-year term

Be a part of facilitating proactive relationships + an open dialogue between CPD and citizens.

Climate Protection Action Committee



Four vacancies | Three-year term

Recommend and oversee the development and implementation of projects to create a more sustainable community.

Columbia Museum of Art Commission



One vacancy | Five-year term

Actively work with the CMA to ensure its health, foster community engagement, keep up with CMA memberships, and more.

Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee



One vacancy | Two-year term

Provide transparency of funds use, keep the community informed about the importance of hazard mitigation activities, and more.

Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission



Seven vacancies | Three-year term

Review, recommend, and consider policies affecting the planting, removal, and preservation of trees on public and private property.

Commercial Revolving Loan Fund



Four vacancies for an attorney + a small business owner | Two-year term

Examine applications for loans from the City of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Fund and approve or disapprove them.

Design Development Review Commission (DDRC)



Two vacancies | Three-year term

Review and approve works proposed within the city’s historic districts, urban design areas + designated landmarks.

Food Policy Committee



Nine vacancies| Two-year term

Gather and address problems and find solutions to problems that promote sustainability.

Historic Columbia Foundation (HCF)



One vacancy | Four-year term

Develop programs to support + protect the historical and cultural heritage of Columbia.

Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports and Tourism



One vacancy | Three-year term

Help oversee the development and operation of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center under a long-term management agreement for the benefit of surrounding Government entities.

Parks and Recreation Foundation



Two vacancies | Three-year term

Promote programs that enhance + expand the scope of the educational and human development activities.

Property Maintenance Board of Appeals



Seven vacancies | Three-year term

Hear appeals to decisions by the Housing Official or to a notice of violation of the International Property Maintenance Code

Richland County Board of Assessment Appeals

One vacancy | Three-year term

Equalize the value of the real and personal property, hearing all grievances and appeals from the valuation and assessments fixed by the Assessor.

Richland Lexington Airport District Commission



One vacancy | Four-year term

Maintain the infrastructure of airports and air navigation to serve the people of the Richland-Lexington airport district.

Deadline — applications are due no later than Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. + can be submitted through the city’s new MatchBoard interface.

