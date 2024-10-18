Here’s how to join a city board or commission in Columbia

Want to get more involved in the city’s happenings, but don’t know where to begin? Joining a board or a commission can help fill that void in your life + an empty seat at their table.
In Columbia, there are 30+ boards and commissions focused on things like parks, airports, and food insecurity. Today we’re sharing a few that are currently vacant or have terms ending soon.
- Eight vacancies | Two-year term
- The committee serves to receive, review + make recommendations to the City Council on proposals from those requesting money from the city’s Accommodation Tax Fund.
Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC)
- 10 vacancies | Three-year term
- Assist city officials and community partners to address bicycling and pedestrian issues + develop a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
- Three vacancies | Three-year term
- Hear and resolve appeals in this quasi-judicial board that makes decisions regarding zoning issues.
Central Midlands Council of Governments
- One vacancy | Three-year term
- Prepare studies + make recommendations on matters affecting public health, control, utilities, planning, development, and others.
Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority
- One vacancy | Three-year term
- Administer, manage, and operate transit services around Columbia.
Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development
- Three vacancies | Four-year term
- Make recommendations for federal grant programs as assigned.
Citizens Advisory Council for the Columbia Police Department
- 10 vacancies | Four-year term
- Be a part of facilitating proactive relationships + an open dialogue between CPD and citizens.
Climate Protection Action Committee
- Four vacancies | Three-year term
- Recommend and oversee the development and implementation of projects to create a more sustainable community.
Columbia Museum of Art Commission
- One vacancy | Five-year term
- Actively work with the CMA to ensure its health, foster community engagement, keep up with CMA memberships, and more.
Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee
- One vacancy | Two-year term
- Provide transparency of funds use, keep the community informed about the importance of hazard mitigation activities, and more.
Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission
- Seven vacancies | Three-year term
- Review, recommend, and consider policies affecting the planting, removal, and preservation of trees on public and private property.
Commercial Revolving Loan Fund
- Four vacancies for an attorney + a small business owner | Two-year term
- Examine applications for loans from the City of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Fund and approve or disapprove them.
Design Development Review Commission (DDRC)
- Two vacancies | Three-year term
- Review and approve works proposed within the city’s historic districts, urban design areas + designated landmarks.
- Nine vacancies| Two-year term
- Gather and address problems and find solutions to problems that promote sustainability.
Historic Columbia Foundation (HCF)
- One vacancy | Four-year term
- Develop programs to support + protect the historical and cultural heritage of Columbia.
Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports and Tourism
- One vacancy | Three-year term
- Help oversee the development and operation of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center under a long-term management agreement for the benefit of surrounding Government entities.
Parks and Recreation Foundation
- Two vacancies | Three-year term
- Promote programs that enhance + expand the scope of the educational and human development activities.
Property Maintenance Board of Appeals
- Seven vacancies | Three-year term
- Hear appeals to decisions by the Housing Official or to a notice of violation of the International Property Maintenance Code
Richland County Board of Assessment Appeals
- One vacancy | Three-year term
- Equalize the value of the real and personal property, hearing all grievances and appeals from the valuation and assessments fixed by the Assessor.
Richland Lexington Airport District Commission
- One vacancy | Four-year term
- Maintain the infrastructure of airports and air navigation to serve the people of the Richland-Lexington airport district.
Deadline — applications are due no later than Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. + can be submitted through the city’s new MatchBoard interface.