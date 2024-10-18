Support Us Button Widget
City  Government

Here’s how to join a city board or commission in Columbia

Want to get involved locally but don’t know how? Browse through the City of Columbia’s city boards and commissions that have vacancies and apply.

October 18, 2024 • 
David StringerSamantha Robertson
columbia

The Columbia skyline in afternoon light

Photo by @sodacityaerials

Want to get more involved in the city’s happenings, but don’t know where to begin? Joining a board or a commission can help fill that void in your life + an empty seat at their table.

In Columbia, there are 30+ boards and commissions focused on things like parks, airports, and food insecurity. Today we’re sharing a few that are currently vacant or have terms ending soon.

Accommodations Tax (A-Tax)

  • Eight vacancies | Two-year term
  • The committee serves to receive, review + make recommendations to the City Council on proposals from those requesting money from the city’s Accommodation Tax Fund.

Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC)

  • 10 vacancies | Three-year term
  • Assist city officials and community partners to address bicycling and pedestrian issues + develop a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

Board of Zoning Appeals

  • Three vacancies | Three-year term
  • Hear and resolve appeals in this quasi-judicial board that makes decisions regarding zoning issues.

Central Midlands Council of Governments

  • One vacancy | Three-year term
  • Prepare studies + make recommendations on matters affecting public health, control, utilities, planning, development, and others.

Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority

  • One vacancy | Three-year term
  • Administer, manage, and operate transit services around Columbia.

Citizens Advisory Committee for Community Development

  • Three vacancies | Four-year term
  • Make recommendations for federal grant programs as assigned.

Citizens Advisory Council for the Columbia Police Department

  • 10 vacancies | Four-year term
  • Be a part of facilitating proactive relationships + an open dialogue between CPD and citizens.

Climate Protection Action Committee

  • Four vacancies | Three-year term
  • Recommend and oversee the development and implementation of projects to create a more sustainable community.

Columbia Museum of Art Commission

  • One vacancy | Five-year term
  • Actively work with the CMA to ensure its health, foster community engagement, keep up with CMA memberships, and more.

Columbia Prepares Advisory Committee

  • One vacancy | Two-year term
  • Provide transparency of funds use, keep the community informed about the importance of hazard mitigation activities, and more.

Columbia Tree and Appearance Commission

  • Seven vacancies | Three-year term
  • Review, recommend, and consider policies affecting the planting, removal, and preservation of trees on public and private property.

Commercial Revolving Loan Fund

  • Four vacancies for an attorney + a small business owner | Two-year term
  • Examine applications for loans from the City of Columbia Commercial Revolving Loan Fund and approve or disapprove them.

Design Development Review Commission (DDRC)

  • Two vacancies | Three-year term
  • Review and approve works proposed within the city’s historic districts, urban design areas + designated landmarks.

Food Policy Committee

  • Nine vacancies| Two-year term
  • Gather and address problems and find solutions to problems that promote sustainability.

Historic Columbia Foundation (HCF)

  • One vacancy | Four-year term
  • Develop programs to support + protect the historical and cultural heritage of Columbia.

Midlands Authority for Conventions, Sports and Tourism

  • One vacancy | Three-year term
  • Help oversee the development and operation of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center under a long-term management agreement for the benefit of surrounding Government entities.

Parks and Recreation Foundation

  • Two vacancies | Three-year term
  • Promote programs that enhance + expand the scope of the educational and human development activities.

Property Maintenance Board of Appeals

  • Seven vacancies | Three-year term
  • Hear appeals to decisions by the Housing Official or to a notice of violation of the International Property Maintenance Code

Richland County Board of Assessment Appeals

  • One vacancy | Three-year term
  • Equalize the value of the real and personal property, hearing all grievances and appeals from the valuation and assessments fixed by the Assessor.

Richland Lexington Airport District Commission

  • One vacancy | Four-year term
  • Maintain the infrastructure of airports and air navigation to serve the people of the Richland-Lexington airport district.

Deadline — applications are due no later than Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. + can be submitted through the city’s new MatchBoard interface.

More from COLAtoday
Williams Brice
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
October 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
roadtripsandrollercoasters_186255397_780101682695491_8339888906616462484_n
Live
Farmers markets in Columbia
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Columbia, SC.
October 3, 2024
 · 
Vagney Hampshire
IMG_5368
Live
A Guide to Midlands Museums
With a history dating back thousands of years, museums in the Midlands showcase the history of the area, from the earliest settlers to the the trains that transformed cities and towns.
October 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
twistcolasc_1726960548_3462318294402650239_3694994625.jpg
Culture
How to celebrate an adult birthday in Columbia, SC
Just because you’re further on in life doesn’t mean you can’t have fun to recognize another trip around the sun.
September 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Live
15 Historic street names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
September 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Tsubaki Karaoke.jpg
Culture
Where to sing karaoke in Columbia
A guide to the best karaoke spots in Columbia, featuring venues for singing, fun themes, and private rooms.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n
Sports
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2024 college football season
College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2024 season.
August 27, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
1901 Main Street
City
Meet Columbia’s coworking spaces
Explore Columbia’s coworking spaces, including the new Venture X, offering unique environments and premium options for freelancers and professionals.
August 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Culture
Here’s your guide to experiencing The Big MO
The perfect way to experience The Big Mo? Pack-up your car with snacks, a few drinks, blankets + pillows to drive out to see movies under the stars.
August 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
4Y3A0456.jpg
City
10 tips for students living in Columbia, SC
Here are 10 tips for students who are new to Columbia. Learn how to get around, where to eat, and some local knowledge to prepare you for at least four years in the Soda City.
August 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson