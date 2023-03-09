INBOX HELP

EMAIL CLIENTS

Gmail

If you find COLAtoday in your Inbox:

Open up the COLAtoday newsletter in your inbox. Hover over COLAtoday in the top left and a window will pop up.

3. Select “More Info”. Then in the right pop-up, select “Add to Contacts” button to save the sender to your Contacts list.

You can also safelist us in Gmail before opening the email. To do so:

Hover over COLAtoday next to the subject line in the inbox. Click “More” in the pop-up box. Select “Add to senders” to save hello@COLAtoday.com to your Contacts list.

If you can’t find any 608today emails in your inbox, please check your Gmail Spam Folder. If you find one of our emails in your spam, please mark the email as “Not spam” by doing the following:

Open the email, and near the top of your screen Click the button on the alert, labeled “Report not spam”.

For additional help with safelisting email addresses in Gmail, please see Gmail’s support.

Apple Mail

Open the junk mail folder, and then double-click the message from COLAtoday that Apple Mail incorrectly marked as spam. Right-click the email address in the “From” field.

If you have a Mac with a one-button mouse, hold the “Control” key while clicking. Click “Add to Address Book.”

This adds the COLAtoday email address to your address book, marking it as safe in Apple Mail.

Yahoo!

In Yahoo Mail, your Contacts list is your safelist. To add the COLAtoday to your Yahoo Contacts:

Open your Yahoo mailbox and click the address book icon in the right-side panel. When you roll your mouse over it, it will say Contacts.

Click “Add a New Contact.” Add COLAtoday to the Name field and hello@COLAtoday.com to the Email field. Click Save.



If the email is in your Yahoo Spam Folder, open the email. Then select “Not Spam” to move CBUStoday into your Inbox.

For additional help with safelisting email addresses in Yahoo, please see Yahoo’s support.

Hotmail

In the upper right hand corner of your account, click on the “Settings” icon. Click on the option for “Options”.

Click on the option for “Safe and blocked senders”. Click on “Safe senders”. Enter in hello@COLAtoday.com and click the button to “Add to list”.

AOL

In the upper right hand corner of your account, click on “Options”. From there, click “Mail Settings”. On the “Settings” page, click “Spam Settings”. From there, choose “Allow mail only from addresses I specify” on the drop-down menu. Enter hello@COLAtoday.com, click the plus button, and click save to save your changes.

Samsung Mail

To add the sender to your Contacts:



Select the COLAtoday newsletter to open it Click on the From address: hello@COLAtoday.com Select Add to contacts Click Create Contact, then Save

If the email ends up in your Spam folder:

Select the email to open it Select the three dots for more options. Select “Remove from Spam”

Outlook - 2003 and higher

For 2003, 2007, and Express

If you can’t find COLAtoday in your inbox:

Select Actions from the toolbar at the top of the screen. Select Junk Email. Select Junk Email Options… Click the Safe Sender tab. Click Add. Type in hello@COLAtoday.com to add to your safe sender list. Click OK.

If you can find COLAtoday in your inbox:

Open the email. In the Toolbar options at the top, click the Safe Lists drop-down.

Note: This is located in the “Junk Email” section. Select “Add sender to Address book”. Click OK.

To safelist an entire domain:

Open the email. In the Toolbar options at the top, click the Safe Lists drop-down.

Note: This is located in the “Junk Email” section. Select “Add Sender’s Domain ()” to Safe Senders List. Click OK.

For 2010

In Outlook, go to the Home tab. Click the Junk button. Choose “Junk email Options” from the drop-down list. Go to the Safe Senders tab. Click Add. Type in either hello@COLAtoday.com or . Click OK. Click Apply.

For 2013

In Outlook, go to the Home tab. Click Junk, then Junk Email Options. Select the Safe Senders tab and click Add. In the Add address or domain box, enter hello@COLAtoday.com or to safelist. Click OK and close the window.

Express

In Outlook, go to the Tools menu. Select “Address Book”. Click New and select New Contact from the drop-down menu. Type in hello@COLAtoday.com. Click OK.

Outlook.com

Open the email. Then click the three dots and click Add to Safe senders. Click OK.

For additional help with safelisting email addresses in Outlook, please see Microsoft’s support.

ATT Webmail

Select “Options”. Select “Filters”. Click “Add Filter”. In the top row labeled From Header, select “contains” from the drop down menu. Enter hello@COLAtoday.com. Move down to the bottom where there is the option “Move the message to”. Select “Inbox” from the drop down menu. Select the “Add Filter” button again.

MacMail

Select “Mail” and “Preferences” from the top menu. In the “Preferences” window, click the “Rules” icon. Then, click the “Add Rule” button.

In the “Rules” window, type a name for your rule in the “Description” field. Use the following settings:

“If any of the following conditions are met: From Contains.” Type hello@COLAtoday.com in the text field beside “Contains.”

in the text field beside “Contains.” Select “Move Message” and “Inbox” from the drop-down menus. Click “Ok” to save the rule.

Verizon

Open your email. Click “Options”. Click “Block Senders”. Locate the “Safe List”. Enter . Click “OK”.

Comcast

Click “Address Book”. Click “New” and click “New Contact”. Add hello@COLAtoday.com. Click “Save”.

Cox.net

Open your email. Click “Preferences”. Under “General Email Preferences”, click “Blocked Senders”. Type hello@COLAtoday.com in the “Exceptions List”. Click “Add”. Click “Save”.

Thunderbird

Check if COLAtoday is in your “Junk” folder. Then, right click on the email and select “Mark As Not Junk”. Click “Address Book”. Make sure that the “Personal Address Book” is highlighted. Click “New Card”, the “New Card” window will display. Under the “Contact” tab, copy hello@COLAtoday.com and paste it into the email dialog box. Click “Ok”.

Windstream

Click the “Settings” tab. Click “Messages”. Click “Allow and Block Messages”. Select “Advanced Block Senders”. In the “Allowed Senders and Domains” area, type hello@COLAtoday.com. Click “Ok”.

MSN

Select “Settings”. From the email settings screen, select “Junk email Guard”. Select “Safe List”. Enter hello@COLAtoday.com. Select “Add”.

Mail.com

Open the email. Click the “Plus” symbol on hello@COLAtoday.com. Add the first/last name of the sender. Click “Ok”.

SECURITY APPS

Norton

A problem may occur if hello@COLAtoday.com is accidentally added to your Blocked List.

To remove the hello@COLAtoday.com from the Blocked List:

Start your Norton product. Click Settings. Depending on your Norton product, do one of the following:

For Norton 360:

In the Settings window, under Detailed Settings, click AntiSpam. On the Filter tab, next to Blocked List, click Configure.

For Norton Internet Security:

In the Settings window, on the Network tab, click Message Protection. Under AntiSpam, next to Blocked List, click Configure. In the Blocked List window, select the item that you want to remove, and then click Remove. Click Apply, and then click OK. If you do not find hello@COLAtoday.com in the Blocked list, go to next step.

To add hello@COLAtoday.com to the Allowed List:

Start your Norton product. Click Settings. Depending on your Norton product, do one of the following:

For Norton 360:

In the Settings window, under Detailed Settings, click AntiSpam.

On the Filter tab, next to Allowed List, click Configure.

For Norton Internet Security:

In the Settings window, on the Network tab, click Message Protection. Under AntiSpam, next to Allowed List, click Configure. In the Allowed List window, click Add. In the Add Email Address window, from the Address Type drop-down, select the address type. Add hello@COLAtoday.com, and then click OK. In the Allowed List window, click Apply, and then click OK.

McAfee

Click the “Allow/Deny” menu option in the Control Console. Enter hello@COLAtoday.com in the “Add Entries” field in the “Allow List”. Click “Save”.

SPAM FILTERS

SpamAssassin

Find the Spam Assassin folder on your hard drive, and open it. There will be a file named “user_prefs”. Open it with a text editor (such as Notepad). If there is no such file, create it – instructions are available from Spam Assassin Make a new line in the file. On that line, enter “whitelist_from”, followed by hello@COLAtoday.com to safelist. Save and close the file.

For additional help with safelisting email addresses in SpamAssassin, please see SpamAssasin’s support.

