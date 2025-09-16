25 concerts to see in Columbia this fall

Drum roll, please. From pop to country and everything in between, Columbia is a stop on 25 major artists’ and bands’ tour schedules this fall. Scan this list and snag your tickets so you don’t miss out on any of them.

Rock

St. Paul and the Broken Bones | The Senate | Friday, Sept. 26 | The horn-fueled soul band from Alabama has opened for The Rolling Stones and played Coachella.

The Band CAMINO | Township Auditorium | Saturday, Oct. 11 | Formed in Memphis, the rock band returns to town supporting their new album “NeverAlways.”

The Runarounds | New Brookland Tavern | Friday, Oct. 17 | The pop-rock group from Wilmington, NC, was formed for Prime Video’s new teen drama “The Runarounds,” created by “Outer Banks” Jonas Pate.

Kansas with Blue Öyster Cult | Township Auditorium | Friday, Oct. 17 | More cowbell, please. The classic rock icons bring staples like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”

Penelope Road and Winyah | The Senate | Friday, Oct. 24 | In case you missed them at St. Pat’s earlier this year, these bands are part of the new wave of Southern college rock acts.

Jonas Brothers with All American Rejects | Colonial Life Arena | Thursday, Nov. 6 | Swing swing early into this show to catch both of the 2000s pop-rock staples.

Militarie Gun | New Brookland Tavern | Friday, Nov. 14 | The buzzing punk-meets-alt-rock band is touring behind “Life Under the Gun.”

Congress the Band | The Senate | Friday, Nov. 21 | The Charleston-based groove-rockers were one of the most popular bands at St. Pat’s 2025.

Stevie Nicks | Colonial Life Arena | Wednesday, Dec. 3 | Rescheduled from earlier this year, the Fleetwood Mac’s mystical frontwoman will perform hits like “Edge of Seventeen.”

Country, Americana + folk

Cameron Whitcomb performs in Five Points at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival. | Photo by COLAtoday

Live Outside Concert Series | Koger Center | Fridays through Oct. 17 | The free concert series has upcoming dates from John Hollier, J Roddy Walston & The Automatic Band, The Ramblers, and Indianola.

Turnpike Troubadors | Township Auditorium | Friday, Oct. 10 | Red dirt country favorites reunited after a hiatus and stormed back with their new album “The Price of Admission.”

Brandon Lake | Colonial Life Arena | Friday, Oct. 19 | The Grammy-winning worship artist is part of the Maverick City Music collective.

Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner | Township Auditorium | Friday, Oct. 24 | A night of ’90s country nostalgia meets deep baritone ballads like “Long Black Train” from the SC music hall of famer.

Capital City Blues Festival | Township Auditorium | Sunday, Nov. 1 | This annual showcase celebrates the enduring power of blues legends and newcomers.

Blind Boys of Alabama | Koger Center | Sunday, Nov. 2 | The gospel legends have been performing together for more than 70 years.

Hiss Golden Messenger | The Senate | Friday, Nov. 7 | The folk-rock project from NC is led by songwriter M.C. Taylor and returns after past dates in town, like headlining Jam Room Music Festival.

Rodney Atkins | Township Auditorium | Saturday, Nov. 8 | The country chart-topper is known for sing-alongs like “Watching You.”

Cameron Whitcomb | The Senate | Wednesday, Nov. 12 | Another St. Pat’s in Five Points vet, the Canadian somersaulting-songwriter rose from American Idol.

NEEDTOBREATHE | Township Auditorium | Saturday, Nov. 15 | The Seneca, SC natives broke big with “Washed by the Water” and return to here with an acoustic tour.

Stephen Wilson Jr. | Township Auditorium | Thursday, Nov. 20 | The rising country songwriter broke out with deeply nostalgic songs played on his classical guitar.

R&B, rap + pop

Maxwell | Colonial Life Arena | Saturday, Oct. 4 | Known for the neo-soul classic “Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder).”

NBA YoungBoy | Colonial Life Arena | Wednesday, Oct 8 + Thursday, Oct. 9 | One of the most-streamed rappers in the world with over 15 billion views on YouTube.

Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine Tour | Colonial Life Arena | Friday, Nov. 14 | The R&B icons reunite around their record-breaking 1998 duet.

Macy Gray | The Senate | Saturday, Nov. 1 | She is best known for her Grammy-winning smash “I Try” and will celebrate that album on this tour.

Jazz

Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto | Koger Center | Tuesday, Oct. 28 | Led by conductor and music director Scott Weiss, trumpeter Rex Richardson performs Marsalis’ “Trumpet Concerto.”