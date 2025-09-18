Support Us Button Widget
History

Do you remember the 21st night of September in Columbia?

Do you remember the 21st night of September? Join us on a trip down memory lane to see what was happening in Columbia this week throughout the years.

September 18, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Hugo Damage Columbia.jpg

Hurricane Hugo downed trees and power lines when it blew through the Midlands. | Photo via Richland Library Digital Archives

Earth, Wind & Fire once asked: “Do you remember the 21st night of September?” and it’s been stuck in our heads ever since.

Today, we dug through the archives to find some of the interesting headlines from Columbia on the 21st of September.

Screenshot 2025-09-18 at 11.57.40 AM.png

1988 | Lunch places spread thick downtown | “If some cities are known for famous museums and others for great restaurants and theaters, Columbia’s claim to fame could be that it is out to lunch,” wrote Pat Berman in the 1988 issue of The State.

Thirty-plus years later, that line still rings true. From lawmakers in suits to workers on break, Columbia has always been a lunch town. Most of the spots on that old list are gone, but Drake’s Duck-In, Lizard’s Thicket, and Villa Tronco are still holding it down.

1989 | SC braces for Hugo | “This one’s got our name on it,” the paper warned a day before Hurricane Hugo roared ashore. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast and still packed enough punch in Columbia to tear down trees and damage buildings across the Midlands.

Finlay Park Hootie.jpg

Hootie and the Blowfish packed out Finlay Park in 1996. | Photo via Richland Library Digital Archives

1992 | Sidney Park, downtown at a crucial juncture | Before Finlay Park was hosting Hootie blowouts and Famously Hot festivals, the question was whether even to build a stage there. That debate in 1992 set the park’s future. Now, with a brand-new amphitheater opening this fall, we’re on the verge of the next era of concerts in the park.

2000 | Work on USC arena site tips off | Bulldozers rolled in to clear four acres for what would become Colonial Life Arena — the new home for Gamecock basketball and many concerts and entertainment events. A hockey arena, as mentioned in the article? Not so much.

2010 | Who’s No. 1? | Freshman phenom Marcus Lattimore carried USC into a showdown with Auburn and their own superstar, Cam Newton. Newton stole the show in a 35–27 win — and did it again in the SEC Championship. Auburn went on to claim the national title.

