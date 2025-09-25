Support Us Button Widget
Culture  Arts

Where to take music lessons in Columbia

From toddlers to retirees, explore local schools and programs that keep Columbians learning and playing music.

September 25, 2025 • 
David Stringer
April 2016-0027.JPG

Freeway Music students perform showcases at local music venues. | Photo by David Stringer

From USC’s community programs to homegrown academies, Columbia offers plenty of ways to learn an instrument, sharpen your skills, or join an ensemble. Whether you’re a parent looking for lessons for your child or an adult picking music back up, here are five options in the Midlands.

USC School of Music (Community Programs) | The university opens its doors to the public through lessons, classes, and ensembles. Options range from early childhood “Music Play” sessions for toddlers, Jazz Camp for high schoolers, and the Congaree New Horizons band, designed for older adults rediscovering music.

Columbia Arts Academy | The largest private music school in South Carolina, with over 1,600 students across three locations. It offers one-on-one lessons in nearly every instrument, from piano and guitar to drums and violin.

Freeway Music | A local favorite with six locations and an online option, Freeway pairs private lessons with opportunities to perform live on local stages with a band of fellow students and instructors.

Suzuki Academy of Columbia and USC | Specializing in violin, viola, cello, and guitar for children as young as three, this program uses Dr. Suzuki’s ear-first approach and an active role for parents.

Star Music Academy | With two locations in Columbia, Star Music Academy offers lessons in a wide range of instruments, including guitar, piano, strings, brass, woodwinds, and voice. Seasonal recitals provide students with an opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned, as well as the academy’s connection to the store’s full range of instruments and supplies.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_5928.jpg
Culture
Go picking in these pumpkin patches around Columbia
It’s the season of the pumpkins, so we’re rounding up a list of places to go picking. Check out these patches, farms, and nurseries.
October 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
The-Figure-8-historical-marker-in-Columbia-SC
History
Columbia’s historical markers: The Figure 8
The number eight symbolizes South Carolina’s history — from the eight Lords Proprietors and colonial rulers to becoming the nation’s eighth state.
October 7, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
komiskhrfrrcemmnmo5p.jpeg
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
October 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Culture
15 Historic street names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
September 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Circus at the Fair.jpeg
Events
Choose your own adventure at the SC State Fair
This year’s theme, Harvesting Happiness, sets the stage for rides, foods, music, and competitions at the SC State Fair.
September 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Professionally decorated front porch featuring pumpkins, flowers, and a fall wreath.
Real Estate
Meet the newest fall trend: Professional porch decorators
If you’re short on time this season, this may just be the perfect solution.
September 26, 2025
 · 
Amelia Grooms
LazyDaisy_Interior_Landscape(Photo by CITY SOCIAL).jpeg
Food
Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants in Columbia
Dining in Columbia is always a fresh experience, with new restaurants popping up all the time — and more on the way.
September 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Transmission Philly.jpg
Food
Late night food in the Soda City
Discover Columbia’s late-night dining spots, from Tex-Mex and pizza to pub fare and desserts, perfect for post-11 p.m. cravings.
September 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
State Fair GIF Smallerrrrr.gif
Events
Columbia’s fall bucket list
Check off each of these bucket list items to make the most of the fall season in the Midlands.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
2022 Boo at the Zoo-93.jpg
Play
Fall events happening around the Midlands
Make the most of the cooler weather with this list of the best local events and activities happening this fall.
September 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer