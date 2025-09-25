Where to take music lessons in Columbia

From USC’s community programs to homegrown academies, Columbia offers plenty of ways to learn an instrument, sharpen your skills, or join an ensemble. Whether you’re a parent looking for lessons for your child or an adult picking music back up, here are five options in the Midlands.

USC School of Music (Community Programs) | The university opens its doors to the public through lessons, classes, and ensembles. Options range from early childhood “Music Play” sessions for toddlers, Jazz Camp for high schoolers, and the Congaree New Horizons band, designed for older adults rediscovering music.

Columbia Arts Academy | The largest private music school in South Carolina, with over 1,600 students across three locations. It offers one-on-one lessons in nearly every instrument, from piano and guitar to drums and violin.

Freeway Music | A local favorite with six locations and an online option, Freeway pairs private lessons with opportunities to perform live on local stages with a band of fellow students and instructors.

Suzuki Academy of Columbia and USC | Specializing in violin, viola, cello, and guitar for children as young as three, this program uses Dr. Suzuki’s ear-first approach and an active role for parents.

Star Music Academy | With two locations in Columbia, Star Music Academy offers lessons in a wide range of instruments, including guitar, piano, strings, brass, woodwinds, and voice. Seasonal recitals provide students with an opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned, as well as the academy’s connection to the store’s full range of instruments and supplies.