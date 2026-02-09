Sugar Ray flies into WECO

Sugar Ray is set to fly into West Columbia for a Saturday night headlining at the third annual Meeting Street Music Festival.

The free, two-day festival returns Friday and Saturday, April 17-18, transforming Meeting Street into a spring block party featuring live music, food, and family fun. This year’s lineup features 11 bands across multiple stages, spanning bluegrass, jazz, pop, rock, and country.

The weekend kicks off Friday, April 17, with a Waterfront Warm-Up at the West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater. On Saturday, April 18, the festival expands across the 900-1200 blocks of Meeting Street, closing out with Sugar Ray on the main stage.

Beyond the music, festivalgoers can explore an artisan market, dine from food trucks, take part in dance lessons, and enjoy family-friendly features like a pet zone. Free parking, trolley service, and designated rideshare areas make getting there easy.

Friday Music Lineup

West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater



Ryan Trotti | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Savage Craft Ale Works



Band announcement coming soon | 7-9 p.m.

Chayz Lounge Stage



Friday Evening Jazz | Doors open at 5 p.m. | Jazz begins at 7 p.m. | Reservations required

Saturday Music Lineup

Main Stage (Meeting Street + Charleston Highway)



Sugar Ray | 7:30-9 p.m.

The Ramblers | 6-7 p.m.

Brittany Turnipseed | 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Carolina Bluegrass Style | 3-4 p.m.

Paul Mitchell Stage



Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory | 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Knights of Flannel | 4:45-6 p.m.

Hampton Hook | 3-4:15 p.m.

9th + Meeting Stage



Guardians of the Jukebox | 6:45-8 p.m.

Flatland Express Bluegrass Band | 5-6:15 p.m.

Katie DeMartini | 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Savage Craft Ale Works



Interstate Exiles | 7-10 p.m.

WECO Bottle & Biergarten After Party

