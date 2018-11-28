6 Holiday Markets in Columbia and a local gift guide for each.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, we can admit it: We’re all about shopping local for the holidays. And we know you are, too.

Many of our readers have been requesting local gift guides for the season – and holiday markets have an abundance of gift options that empower you to give a local, unique gift that you can’t shop for from behind your screen. It just feels more personal to give a little piece of Columbia to our local (and not-so-local) friends + relatives.

We’ve compiled a list of six holiday markets here in Columbia (plus a customized gift guide for each) to ensure all the people on your nice list get treated with something special + unique this holiday season.

ICYMI, Sustainable Midlands’ 11th Annual Sustainable Holiday Market was Monday. Keep up with Sustainable Midlands on Facebook to save the date for next year.

Location: South Carolina State Fairgrounds

Dates, hours + admission prices:

Nov. 28 | 6:30-11 p.m. | Preview Party & Silent Auction | $75; includes free parking + one free re-entry with ticket stub

Nov. 29 | 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | $8; includes re-entry to all four days

Nov. 30 | 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | $8; includes re-entry to all four days

Dec. 1 | 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. | $8; includes re-entry to all four days

Dec. 2 | 12-5 p.m. | $8; includes re-entry to all four days; get sundaes with Santa for $8

This market is the largest annual fundraiser for the Junior League of Columbia, raising ~$250,000+, some of which goes towards improving the health + well-being of children and families in the Midlands. ~150 vendors from all around the U.S. sell their merchandise.

Ewe need to stop by this market, it has everything on your list:

🎁Is your mom obsessed with farmhouse decor? Allen Burn Designs will hit the nail on the gift head.

🎁Does your friend have an empty wall they’re just dying to fill? Let a painting by local artist Dream a Little ART help you out with that.

🎁Can’t figure out what to give your husband? We gotcha covered. Local Stature has the perfect wooden signs for his man cave.

Junior League Holiday Market | Photo by @jlcolumbia

Location: 701 Whaley

Dates + hours:

Nov. 30 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Dec. 1 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Dec. 2 | 12-4 p.m.)

Admission price: Free

All clay, all local + all perfect for the holidays. Shop this market for decorative + functional gifts crafted by 30+ Midlands artists. Attend the reception this Thursday, Nov. 29 to get to know the creators behind the art.

Midland’s Clay Art Society’s Holiday Sale | Photo by @castaliascreations

The gifts you grab from this holiday sale will sleigh your friends + fam:

🎁Your grandma will love a clay flower vase made by Beth H. (for the flowers you’ll send to her every month).

🎁We plan on buying sculptures by Katherine E. for our artsy friends.

🎁Your eccentric aunt will love Betsy K.’s quirky-functional art pieces.

Location: Chestnut Hill Plantation Clubhouse (851 Lost Creek Dr.)

Date + hours: Dec. 1, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Admission price: Free

Only in its second year, this market offers everything from books to clothing to slime, all made or sold by local vendors. Follow the market on Facebook or email chestnuthillholidaymarket@gmail.com to stay updated on which vendors will be attending.

Yule be sorry if you miss out on this Holiday Market:

🎁If you have a preppy friend that has literally everything monogrammed, shop The Graceful Kat.

🎁Spoil your health-expert cousin with essential oil products from Young Living — featuring a “Christmas Spirit” limited edition mix.

🎁Your new-mom friend is always on the move, so pick out one of My Thirty One’s totes + planners to make her life easier.

Location: Main Street

Date + hours: Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Admission price: Free

From merchants to average joe’s just trying to clean out the house before the New Year, there will be a variety of items for sale at this holiday edition of the weekly Soda City Market. Apply here to become a vendor, or shop through new + gently-used gift items for sale.

This yard sale is snow joke:

🎁For that uncle that is always wearing the massive sweaters with too many patterns, you are sure to find something that will fit his vibe here.

🎁Have a friend who just moved? There are sure to be plenty of gently-used home goods to shop for.

Location: Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Date + hours: Sunday, Dec. 9, 12-6 p.m.

Admission price: $3 or free for kids 10 and under

Crafty Feast is an independent craft fair in its 10th year that brings experimental + unique handmade or repurposed crafts to Columbia. You can check them out on Instagram here.

Don’t be elfish, get your crew stocking stuffers + gifts from this unique festival:

🎁For the bow-tie enthusiast grandpa, stop by A Dapper Sandlapper’s booth (and get his pup one to match from Pecan Pie Puppies).

🎁For your new niece or nephew, they will be adorbs in something from The Little Nest.

🎁If you can’t figure out what to buy your artsy friend, check out Bone and Ink – maybe you’ll even find something for yourself. (It’s hard to resist these illustrations from this Anderson, S.C.-based tattoo artist.)

🎁Any Batman or Mad Max fans out there? You can find them a gift that’s perfect for them at Dylancommadash.

Crafty Feast | Photo by @crushrushsc + @flockandrally

Location: Five Points

Date + hours: Friday, Dec. 7, 4-9 p.m.

Admission price: Free

From a DJ spinning holiday songs to visits with Santa to wandering choirs + dancers, this Five Points fest has it all. Check out the specials in each store while sipping on free hot cocoa.

As it snow happens, this night is full of fun + a great place to grab gifts:

🎁Have a spiritual friend who’s always referring to the color of your aura? Grab them something at Natural Vibrations.

🎁If your dad can’t put down a good book, get him a signed copy of one of Reagan Teller or James D. McCallister’s works at Loose Lucy’s.

🎁Wildflower Boutique has the perfect weekend outfit for your trend-obsessed friend.

🎁No matter who you are shopping for, you can bet on finding their vibe at Sid and Nancy — from a tacky holiday sweater to vintage Gamecock gear to a sweet pair of gently used kicks.

A Starry Night in Five Points | Photo by @fivepointssc

These markets all offer something unique and are perfect for your holiday shopping needs — plus, you’re supporting small businesses — isn’t that reason enough to drop by?

I plan to hit up Crafty Feast for all-handmade stocking stuffers this year. I’m thinking cocktail-making supplies from phreclaimed for my finacé + a relaxing scent from Candle Bravo for my mother-in-law. Shh, don’t tell them.

–Beth + the COLAtoday team

