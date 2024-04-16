19 local gift ideas to celebrate motherhood/moms

Don’t let shopping for the mother figure in your life feel like a daunting task. Check out our favorite small biz items to show your appreciation for the mom(s) in your life.

For the nature lover

Explore the outdoors in style with a wide array of sunnies from Rheos .

Keep the mom in your life hydrated with an insulated tumblr from Pirani .

Enjoy mornings on the front porch with outdoor furniture pieces from Palmetto Craft .

For the art collector

Check out these bird-inspired pieces from Joseph Bradley Studio.

Looking for something scenic? Try shopping from Jeff Pittman’s collection . Watercolor with Emily has your favorite landmarks and local spots , in watercolor of course.

For the style icon

Accessorizing can be practical with wristlets and keychains from Avryn Co.

Cori Rose Handmade offers earrings of all shapes, sizes, colors, and textures.

Carry Courage has everything from bags to pouches and keychains.

For the foodie

These syrups and sets from ROOT23 will level up the cocktail + mocktail game.

Adams Apple Company offers spreads, jams, and relishes perfect for hosting a charcuterie party.

Give the gift of energy with beans from 321 Coffee .

For the self care queen

Shop chic soap + shampoo bars from Parrotfish (they’re eco-friendly).

Check out Roam & Ramble for hand soaps perfect for the kitchen sink.

Gift a spa night with products from She Biology like the Heal Brown Sugar Scrub.

For the interior decorator

Find something unique for their home with handmade pieces from Matchstick Goods.

Check out inspired items from Jenni Earle for the mom with an inner cowgirl.

A Branch & Cord’s macrame wall hangings are cute and simple.

Treat them to a clean, beautiful home by booking a local, professional cleaning service .