A look at the facts on colorectal cancer

By keeping up with your digestive health, doctor’s visits, and screening schedule, you can reduce your risk for colorectal cancer.

March 24, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungMUSC Health
Doctor holding blue awareness ribbon at her office.

Your primary care doctor plays a vital role in the early detection and prevention of cancers, including CRC.

Photo provided by MUSC Health

Table of Contents
By the numbers
How to reduce your risk

Did you know? 1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in their lifetime. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so we’re giving you a look at the numbers and ways to reduce your risk.

By the numbers

  • No. 3: Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide in men and women and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US.
  • 75%: Patients with second-degree relatives with CRC have a 75% higher chance of developing the disease.
  • 45-75: Adults ages 45 to 75 should get screened for colorectal cancer.
  • 3%: In recent years, cases have reduced by 3% — due in large part to a decrease in patient risk factors as well as increased screenings and polypectomies (read: a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a polyp).

How to reduce your risk

  • Drink plenty of water.
  • Limit red meat and add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.
  • Add probiotics to your routine and consume more fiber.
  • Get screened and bring up any concerns to your primary care doctor.*

Learn more

