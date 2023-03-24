A look at the facts on colorectal cancer

Table of Contents
Did you know? 1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in their lifetime. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so we’re giving you a look at the numbers and ways to reduce your risk.
By the numbers
- No. 3: Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide in men and women and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US.
- 75%: Patients with second-degree relatives with CRC have a 75% higher chance of developing the disease.
- 45-75: Adults ages 45 to 75 should get screened for colorectal cancer.
- 3%: In recent years, cases have reduced by 3% — due in large part to a decrease in patient risk factors as well as increased screenings and polypectomies (read: a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a polyp).
How to reduce your risk
- Drink plenty of water.
- Limit red meat and add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.
- Add probiotics to your routine and consume more fiber.
- Get screened and bring up any concerns to your primary care doctor.*