A look at the facts on colorectal cancer

Did you know? 1 in 24 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer (CRC) in their lifetime. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, so we’re giving you a look at the numbers and ways to reduce your risk.

By the numbers

No. 3 : Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide in men and women and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US.

: Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide in men and women and the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US. 75% : Patients with second-degree relatives with CRC have a 75% higher chance of developing the disease.

: Patients with second-degree relatives with CRC have a 75% higher chance of developing the disease. 45-75 : Adults ages 45 to 75 should get screened for colorectal cancer.

: Adults ages 45 to 75 should get screened for colorectal cancer. 3%: In recent years, cases have reduced by 3% — due in large part to a decrease in patient risk factors as well as increased screenings and polypectomies (read: a minimally-invasive procedure to remove a polyp).

How to reduce your risk

Drink plenty of water.

Limit red meat and add more fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Add probiotics to your routine and consume more fiber.

Get screened

Learn more