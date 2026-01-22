What makes ice so dangerous?

Did you know 0.25 inches of ice weighs as much as two feet of snow? That’s why all eyes are on the forecast as the Upstate braces for what could become “a long-duration ice event.”

According to WLTX’s report yesterday, models show up to .32 inches of ice in some parts of the Midlands. Then, Arctic air is expected, with little cool temps for several days. Forecasts can change — that’s why we’re leaving it to the experts:



What preparations are underway?

SCDOT says it has 60,000 tons of salt ready, 1,200 pieces of equipment staged across the state, and brine and calcium chloride ready to treat roadways as needed.

When has this happened before?

In February 2014, an ice storm caused 364,000+ power outages across SC and caused more than $260 million in damages. Officials compared the damage across parts of our state to that of Hurricane Hugo in 1989.