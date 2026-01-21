City

New boutique hotel opens in historic fire station in the Vista

The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.

January 21, 2026 • 
David Stringer


The Lantern spans three historic buildings that once housed the city’s central fire station. | Photo by City Social

A new boutique hotel is now welcoming guests inside the former Columbia Central Fire Station in the Vista. As The Post and Courier recently explored, the downtown district is once again in the middle of a major period of change.

That new addition is The Lantern Columbia, which officially opened inside the former Columbia Central Fire Station. The 59-room hotel reimagines the long-standing landmark near the State House, adding another layer to the Vista’s mix of history, hospitality, and entertainment.

The project comes from Raines, a hospitality group known for adaptive reuse projects across the Southeast.

The hotel operates in partnership with USC’s College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management and CarolinaLIFE, focusing on workforce development and employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Also on site is Ladder 13, serving Mediterranean-inspired food and cocktails. The hotel is now welcoming guests, with a grand opening planned for March.

