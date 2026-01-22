Applications open for Leadership Columbia Class of 2027

If you’ve ever wondered how decisions get made around Cola — or wanted an inside glimpse of the people, systems, and issues shaping the Midlands — this might be for you.

Applications are now open for the Leadership Columbia Class of 2027, a long-running leadership development program offered through the Columbia Chamber. Each year, a cohort of around 60 participants spends 10 months getting a behind-the-scenes look at the region, from arts and culture to education, government, health care, and economic development.

The program includes a two-day retreat, monthly full-day sessions, a collaborative class project, and opportunities to connect with community leaders across the Midlands. It’s designed for people who are curious about how Columbia works and interested in getting more involved — professionally, civically, or both.