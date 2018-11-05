Asked: Holiday-edition

What topics would be most helpful to you this holiday season?

The holiday season is quickly approaching and we want to help you get ahead of the game. From parties to dinners to decor, there’s a lot to do.

So, we’re asking you: What holiday topics do you want us to cover this year? What “guide” to the season haven’t you seen yet? Let’s make a holiday plan.

Here’s what we’ve already covered:

❄ General holiday season:

Where to see holiday lights

A guide to 2017 holiday events

Our March Madness-style Holiday Movie Bracket Challenge

How to manage stress during the holidays

Holiday shopping hacks in Five Points

🦃 Thanksgiving:

8 places that will cook Thanksgiving dinner for you

What to do the day after Thanksgiving

Black Friday guide

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

🎄Christmas:

The history of the Poinsettia plant

8 local (Griswold-worthy) Christmas tree farms

Christmas Eve candlelight services

What’s open on Christmas Day

📜 Hanukkah:

Celebrating Hanukkah in Columbia

🌽 Kwanzaa:

The history of Kwanzaa + where to celebrate

The holidays are a time for sharing, so we’ve decided to share our favorite holiday traditions with you:

Gray: Going to see The Nutcracker ballet. I’ve been going almost every year since I was little. See it at The Koger Center.

Shayla: Right after Thanksgiving my best friends and I decorate our Christmas tree and hang stockings (ft. personalized ornaments), sip on some hot holiday beverage and finally pull out the Christmas music. Holiday candles + matching pjs also make appearances.

We’re looking forward to making sure y’all have a merry + bright end of the year – filled with turkey legs, glimmering lights + holiday cheersing. 🍻 Don’t forget to tell us what holiday season guides + content you want to see.

–Gray + Shayla, COLAtoday Fall Interns

