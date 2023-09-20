SUBSCRIBE
Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is officially coming soon to Columbia

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee originally began in Wilmington, NC, and aims to employ those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s now coming to Gervais Street in the Vista.

September 20, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Bitty and Beau's Coffee

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is coming soon to Cola. | Photo by @bittyandbeauscoffee

On February 14, 2022, we posted on our Instagram that Bitty and Beau’s Coffee — a coffee shop that aims to employ and include those with disabilities — was coming to Columbia. Over 2,000 people liked the post and 74 people commented, mostly in favor and excitement of the new shop.

Yesterday, the shop announced its location; 1001 Gervais St., where Marble Slab Creamery used to be. The date has not been announced, but the coffee shop encourages locals to follow along on social media for coming updates.

This will be Bitty and Beau’s Coffee shop’s second location in SC, with the first located in Charleston, but the first in the Midlands.

