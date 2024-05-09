Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Good news, Cola — our next dish of Doctors’ Orders, a series in which Midlands physicians weigh in on what to eat at some of our favorite local restaurants — is served.

Today, we’re dining at Travinia, a slice of Italy founded by a group of dedicated food enthusiasts, celebrating “family, tradition, and the joy of savoring life’s special moments.”

Dining with us and sharing his favorite flavors today is colorectal surgeon Dr. Thomas Mazza of Lexington Surgery.

“For starters, I’d order the Granny Smith Apple Salad. The toasted pecans, apples, red grapes, and blue cheese crumbles add protein and fiber and pack big flavors. Next, I’d have the veal scaloppine with artichoke hearts, mushrooms, and lemon butter. This traditional Italian dish always reminds me of home.”

How apples aid in digestion