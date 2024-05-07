Your guide to Mother’s Day in Columbia

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 12, and no matter who “Mom” is to you — whether they gave birth to you, raised you, or adopted you as their own — they all deserve a little extra love. Read through our guide to local Mother’s Day gift ideas, and gift them something at the Sunday brunch table.

Don’t break a sweat — save that for Mom

Whether the activity of choice is hitting the gym, taking a walk, or breaking a sweat at Studio Fire’s fire flow class or pilates at RISE Fitness + Wellness, give them the gift of recovery with a spa package from OCCO Luxury Spa or a hydro-massage from Shvaas Spa.

A Little Happy Shop | Photo by @alittlehappy_shop

“You don’t have to get me anything this year.”

If the mother figure in your life has never been one for extravagant gifts or celebrations, show them you’re thinking about them by picking up a bouquet of their favorite flowers at Fern Studio Flowers or the Blossom Shop.

Better yet, gift them flowers they can plant themselves from Gardener’s Outpost or Millcreek Greenhouses. A hand-crafted card from A Little Happy Shop would be a great opportunity to express how you feel about their impact on your life. Sometimes a thoughtful word can be the greatest gift to someone.

The Modern Companion | Photo by @moderncompanion

Since the pets can’t spoil Mom

Spoil their pet by picking out a new toy or treat at The Modern Companion. Give Mom a day off from parent duties by getting their pet a day at Happy Pet Salon. We’ll throw you a bone-us: both pet + parent are walking away winners with a gift from Mast General Store. Psst — you could always gift Mom a new fur baby.

Closerie des Lys Pays d’Oc Pinot Nior 2020 | Photo by @palmettowinesellers

We’re taking you out, Mom

Take them out to The Venue to see a dueling piano performance. Spend your Saturday evening watching A’ja Wilson play with the Aces at Colonial Life Arena or take them on a shopping spree to Uptown Gifts. And for the mom who loves to wine + dine out on the town, plan to end your day out with a nice meal at Terra or bring home a bottle of bubbly from Palmetto Wine Sellers.

Pout | Photo by @shop_pout + @joshuaaaronphoto

Kick back and relax, we’ve got Mom covered

Maybe you just want to lounge around at home with Mom. Spice up their space with a vase from non(e)such, or a candle and skincare from Pout.

And who wouldn’t like a little jewelry? Shop gift-worthy pieces at Kendra Scott in Trenholm Plaza. You could also gift them some helping hands by sending Deserved Comfort — a local deep clean home service — to come in and help pick up the place.

If Mom’s sweet + likes them too

Someone as sweet as Mom deserves their dessert done right. Ally and Eloise serves up delicious baked goods + is currently offering a honey lavender cake, as part of its Mother’s Day pre-order. If chocolate is their go-to treat, pick up their favorite at The Gourmet Shop.

Cola mug from 6AM Shop | Photo provided

Mom reps Cola best

How does Mom take their coffee or tea in the morning? Maybe black, maybe with a dash of cream, but definitely in a Cola-branded ceramic mug. Give them the ultimate gift of hometown pride with a branded shirt or hat from the Six & Main shop so they can strut their stuff around town, repping their city.