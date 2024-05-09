From inception to fruition: the story of Friarsgate Skatepark

Nestled inside the Rawls Creek Park, (1113 Friarsgate Blvd.) the Friarsgate skatepark officially opened this week, causing skateboarders, scooterists, roller skaters, and BMXers to flock to Irmo. What began as an idea among local enthusiasts flourished into a testament to community collaboration. Let’s journey through the process that brought this state-of-the-art skatepark to life.

Inception

The inception of the Friarsgate Skatepark dates back several years when a few parents were tired of lengthy commutes for skateboarding + sought to bring a dedicated space to their community.

With the backing of the Town of Irmo, plans were set in motion for a ~8,500 sqft park, settled within a larger recreational project. Funding and partnerships with 5th Pocket Skateparks propelled the project forward.

The first renderings of the park from 2021. | Photo provided

Foundation

We wrote an article about Columbia’s growing skateboarding scene in 2022, highlighting a vibrant hub for skateboarding culture, fueled by local advocates like David Toole, owner of Bluetile Skateboards. Through years of advocacy + community-building, skateboarding secured its place within the local civic landscape.

The groundwork laid by initiatives like Owens Field Skatepark + the DIY Low Block park helped set the stage for the Friarsgate project, showcasing the power of local activism and communal persistence.

Rendering of Friarsgate Skate Park in 2022. | Photo via @skate_irmo, designed by 5th Pocket Skateparks

Execution

Friarsgate’s skatepark began taking shape as the Irmo Skate Park Committee, the Town of Irmo, and 5th Pocket Skateparks designed the vision for the new park. Through community input, the park’s design evolved, promising an inclusive space for skaters of all levels.

Practice your kickflips at the new skatepark. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Fruition

As of this week, the new skatepark stands as a testament to the resilience and camaraderie of local community. Serving as an example of community-driven initiatives, Rawls Creek Park also features a community garden, dog parks, and new amenities alongside the skatepark.

Note: Because other parts of the park are still being developed, the park is closed temporarily through Friday, May 10. Check out some clips from locals who have tagged the new skatepark’s Instagram account and Follow Friarsgate Skatepark on Facebook for more announcements and updates.