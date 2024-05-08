Takosushi to open in Forest Acres

TakoSushi — a restaurant whose menu melds Latin and Asian flavors — is set to open its newest location at 4711 Forest Dr. on Tuesday, May 14.

The new spot in front of Lowes Foods joins other locations at 1332 Main St. in the historic Arcade Mall in the Main Street District, along with plans for a third Midlands-area location at the corner of West Main and Church Streets in Lexington later this year.

TakoSushi now has locations across SC and in Georgia and comes from the Columbia-based Food People Restaurant Group which purchased the regional restaurant chain in 2022. The restaurant group, which also owns Carolina Ale House and Crave Artisan Market, made the news recently with the announcement of the expansion of a new Crave Artisan Market coming to West Columbia.