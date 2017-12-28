Chief’s Check-in: Looking back at 2017

Taking a look back at 2017, I’m reminded that police work is a complex profession with multiple missions. We are most often thought of as first responders to criminal activity, but we also work diligently to prevent crime before it occurs. Relationships are the foundation of every aspect of our work. We often find ourselves as negotiators of peace in emotional and potentially volatile situations between individuals.

Many communities only encounter law enforcement officers when they are engaged in enforcement actions after a crime has occurred. In our city, every effort is being made to increase the time police officers have to proactively interact with the public before an incident takes place, not only at the time of an incident.

I believe all successes we achieve in law enforcement – past, present and future – are due to collaboration and partnerships with our community and area law enforcement agencies. Each day we strive to work together to make improvements through the implementation of collaborative, innovative strategies that not only address issues of crime and safety, but also further our communities’ trust and confidence in law enforcement.

As the Chief of the Columbia Police Department, I have been inspired by the willingness of our officers, city officials and community members to take risks of innovation, supporting efforts to improve the department and public safety in general. As we work to foster even stronger partnerships, I know we can overcome any challenges while ensuring both citizen and officer safety.

I am proud to be a member of this community and honored to serve among the brave men and women of the Columbia Police Department. I wish you a safe and happy New Year!

–William “Skip” Holbrook

Columbia Police Chief

