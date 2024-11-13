Support Us Button Widget
City

$2 million was donated to the City of Cayce to build a new visitor’s center

The Boyd Foundation gifted the City of Cayce $2.1 million for the building of a new visitor’s center outside of the 12,000 Year History Park.

November 13, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Cayce Announces $2.1 M Gift.png

Next steps for the project include finalizing the competitive bid for the construction of the new center. | Photo provided by Ashley Hunter

City leaders and representatives of the Boyd Foundation gathered this week to announce that the Boyd Foundation donated $2.1 million to the City of Cayce to help the city complete a state-of-the-art visitor’s center building at the 12,000 Year History Park, located at 1120 Fort Congaree Trl.

The park is an archaeological site in Cayce that has seen many inhabitants over the last 120 centuries — including mammoths, Native American tribes, and Revolutionary War soldiers. Explore the park yourself, or take a guided walking tour offered on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year with guides trained by the National Park Service.

Mr. George Bailey — President of the Board for the Boyd Foundation — shared, “This will provide outdoor recreational opportunities; and in this case, it will also be a great tourism attraction and an educational opportunity for children throughout the Midlands area.”

More from COLAtoday
Big Apple-4891.jpg
Culture
Which locations around Columbia deserve a historical marker?
Historical markers are physical signs, plaques, and statues that commemorate a significant place or event. Where would you like to see a historical marker around Columbia?
November 13, 2024
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Lizard NL version.png
City
Strange sightings in South Carolina
From lizards the size of dogs, a Bigfoot, and dozens of monkeys, here’s what people across South Carolina are claiming to see.
November 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The South Carolina flag
History
History of the South Carolina flag
Most of us probably don’t have our state flags memorized, but it’s worth studying up: Our flag’s design reflects centuries of history.
November 11, 2024
 · 
Dayten Rose
Tree Lighting Vista 1.png
Events
Usher in the holiday season with these 10 local holiday lighting ceremonies around the Midlands
We’ve rounded up 10 local holiday lighting ceremonies to attend that feature warm glows, festive feels, thousands of lights, and family-friendly holiday activities.
November 11, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A wintry background with snowflakes that reads "COLAtoday's 2024 Gift Guide."
Culture
COLAtoday’s 2024 holiday gift guide: 90+ gifts for everyone on your list
Including gifts for neighbors, foodies, significant others, homebodies, students, and gifts under $20.
November 8, 2024
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt
MTC.png
Education
A Midlands Technical College team of six is conducting research to help NASA
This week, Midlands Technical College students conducting calcium oxalate research saw their project launch into space on Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 18.
November 7, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fountain in Five Points_Sylvia S.png
Culture
How to participate in the Philosophy of Five Points
Explore Five Points through the Philosophy of Five Points event and participate in the Curiosity Crawl. Participants will come across activation site features and experience a merge of art, philosophy, and local culture of Five Points.
November 7, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLAtoday Steel Hands Brewing
Food
Steel Hands Vista Distilling and Brewing opens with a slate of weekend events
Steel Hands, a highly anticipated brewery and distillery, will open its doors in Columbia, South Carolina this weekend.
November 6, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
Soda City
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, South Carolina, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 6, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
city of columbia
Nonprofits
Open board seats for nonprofits in Columbia
Are you looking to serve the community? We’re compiling a list of open board seats in Cola
November 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson