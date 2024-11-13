$2 million was donated to the City of Cayce to build a new visitor’s center

City leaders and representatives of the Boyd Foundation gathered this week to announce that the Boyd Foundation donated $2.1 million to the City of Cayce to help the city complete a state-of-the-art visitor’s center building at the 12,000 Year History Park, located at 1120 Fort Congaree Trl.

The park is an archaeological site in Cayce that has seen many inhabitants over the last 120 centuries — including mammoths, Native American tribes, and Revolutionary War soldiers. Explore the park yourself, or take a guided walking tour offered on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year with guides trained by the National Park Service.

Mr. George Bailey — President of the Board for the Boyd Foundation — shared, “This will provide outdoor recreational opportunities; and in this case, it will also be a great tourism attraction and an educational opportunity for children throughout the Midlands area.”