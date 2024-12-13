Support Us Button Widget
A new pickleball tournament is coming to Columbia

Calling all pickleball players — the Professional Pickleball Association is partnering with local organizations to host a tournament for amateur and aspiring professional pickleball players over the weekend of March 28-30.

December 13, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Cayce courts.jpeg

The PPA Challenger Series event is estimated to bring in around $700,000 of revenue to the Columbia area. | Photo provided by Experience Columbia SC

PICKLE! The Professional Pickleball Association is partnering with Experience Columbia SC and the Lexington County Recreation + Aging Commission to host the inaugural season of the Challenger Series Powered by JOOLA — a tournament for amateur and aspiring professional pickleball players — in Columbia.

Over the weekend of March 28-30, pickleball players across America will come to the new Cayce Pickleball Complex at Henry C. Moore Park and pro divisions will compete for a prize pool of $10,000.

Get involved

Think you’ve got what it takes? Read through the tournament details and register by:

  • Picking your event (Men’s or Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, or Men’s or Women’s Doubles)
  • Determining your skill level
  • Completing registration

“We are super excited about our grand opening of this brand-new pickleball facility in Lexington County and we can think of no better way to kick it off than by partnering with ECSC Sports and the PPA Tour,” said Brian Clary, director of tennis/pickleball operations at the Lexington County Recreation + Aging Commission.

