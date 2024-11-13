Which locations around Columbia deserve a historical marker?

Hey, history buffs. Submit your unofficial historical locations around town.

Have you ever looked at a local spot and thought, “This place deserves to be commemorated?” Our city is full of legendary locations – many of which are indicated by historical markers. Historical markers reveal significant places, streets, neighborhoods, buildings, businesses, and cultural events from the past or present. Think: The Big Apple, USC’s Historic Horseshoe, or the South Carolina State House.

But not all significant areas get the attention they deserve.

What about the Hootie & the Blowfish Monument in Five Points that pays homage to USC’s own pop rock band formed in the 1980s when guitarist Mark Bryan met singer-songwriter Darius Rucker?

What about the iconic State Fair Rocket where moms have been meeting their kids when they’ve wandered off since 1969?

We want to put these places on the map — literally.

We’re putting your unofficial historical locations on the map. | Map via Proxi

Rules + details

Submit your historic place for a chance to be featured nationwide on our historical marker map. Our favorite submissions will then be featured in our newsletter, where we’ll put it to a vote. Who knows? Maybe it will receive an official historical marker.

Submissions are open through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Finalists will be selected by our team and announced in our newsletter. These finalists will then go head-to-head in a vote for our readers’ favorite. The winner will be announced later in December. No promises that it will get an actual historical marker, but it will be one in our hearts.

Want to know more about official historical markers around town? Check out Historic Columbia’s offerings + local information.