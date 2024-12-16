Support Us Button Widget

Where to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC this winter


We’re crossing our fingers for some Midlands snow, but the good news is we’re a short drive from spots to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC.

December 16, 2024 • 
Stephanie FreemanDavid Stringer
Grab your snow board and catch a rail at Appalachian Ski Mountain. | Photo by @appalachianskimtn

We’ve felt some chilly temperatures in Cola this winter, but we’re still waiting for snow. The good news is plenty of winter activities are just a road trip away.

Instead of sitting home with snow envy, we’re rounding up places to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia.

Skiing + snowboarding

Appalachian Ski Mountain | Blowing Rock, NC | ~3 hour 15 minute drive from Columbia | $36+ (lift tickets) and $26+ (rentals) | Calling all adventure seekers, this mountain — featuring twelve slopes, two terrain parks + an ice skating arena — is for you.

Beech Mountain Resort | Beech Mountain, NC | ~3 hour 30 minute drive from Columbia | $39+ (lift tickets) and $40+ (rentals) | With 17 trails and eight lifts, Beech Mountain makes for a great day trip or an overnight trip with night skiing. Pro tip: Stop by Fred’s General Mercantile for a hot bite or all your ski rental needs.

Cataloochee Ski Area | Maggie Valley, NC | ~3 hour drive from Columbia | $42+ (lift tickets) and $43+ (rentals) | As the oldest ski area in North Carolina, Cataloochee — which has 18 trails and five lifts — is a great mountain for beginners + skiers and snowboarders looking to improve skills.

Ski Sapphire Valley | Sapphire Valley, NC | ~2 hour 45 minute drive from Columbia | $72+ (lift tickets + rentals) | Hit the learning slope before taking your skills to the main slope at this small resort perfect for families.

Snowshoe Mountain Resort | Snowshoe, WV | ~6 hour 30 minute drive from Columbia | $65+ (lift tickets) and $60+ (rentals) | Okay, this one may be a stretch for a reasonable road trip length, (but trust us) it’s worth the drive. With 61 slopes, you’ll find a large variety for all skill levels.

Sugar Mountain Resort | Sugar Mountain, NC | ~3 hour 30 minute drive from Columbia | $41+ (lift tickets) and $30+ (rentals) | There’s a snow activity for everyone in the family including snowshoeing, skiing + snowboarding, ice skating, and snow tubing with 21 slopes and eight lifts.

Wintergreen Resort | Nellysford, VA | ~6 hour drive from Columbia | $69+ (lift tickets) and prices vary for rentals | With 27 slopes, Wintergreen Resort has options for all skill levels, including a designated lift for an expert level of the mountain.

Winterplace Ski Resort | Ghent, WV | ~5 hour drive from Columbia | $50+ (lift tickets) and $42+ (rentals) | Winterplace Ski Resort has 27 slopes, a terrain park + ten lifts and has been named the “best place to learn to ski in the Southeast.” For those who prefer not to hit the slopes, there are also 14 lanes of snow tubing.

Tubing

Black Bear Snow Tubing | Hendersonville, NC | Opens Dec. 21 | ~2 hour 15 minute drive from Columbia | $30+ | While this is a snow tubing round up, we think it’s notable that Black Bear also offers summer tubing.

Frozen Falls Tube Park | Sapphire Valley, NC | ~2 hour 45 minute drive from Columbia | $35+ | You have to purchase your ticket at the Sapphire Valley Community Center for the upcoming weekend, so this one may require some planning in advance.

Hawksnest Snow Tubing and Zipline Park | Seven Devils, NC | ~3 hour 15 minute drive from Columbia | $38+ | Enjoy 30+ lanes of snow tubing that range from 400 to 1,000 feet long, making it the largest tubing park on the East Coast, plus, 20+ ziplines spanning over four miles.

Highlands Outpost | Scaly Mountain, NC | ~2 hour 15 minute drive from Columbia | $35+ | If you’re looking to do more than just tube, you can bundle your tickets with ice skating for $50.

Jonas Ridge Snow Tubing | Newland, NC | ~3 hour drive from Columbia | Prices vary based on group size | According to its website, the 400-foot-long slopes are “steep and fast” so you can get in even more runs.

Tube World | Maggie Valley, NC | ~3 hour drive from Columbia | $44+ | If you have little ones, Tube World also has a “Wee Bowl” for those who aren’t quite tall enough for the main hill.

Zip N Slip | Mars Hill, NC | ~2 hour 45 minute drive from Columbia | $22+ | Located 20 minutes from Asheville, this is the perfect addition to your next day trip in the mountains.

