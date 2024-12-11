5 nuggets of Gamecock news you may have missed

We get it, you’re busy. So, here are five nuggets of Gamecock football news you may have missed over the last week.

Shane Beamer, USC football’s head coach was recently named SEC Coach of the Year and is now one of nine coaches up for the 2024 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

USC football freshman + edge rusher Dylan Stewart agreed to a new NIL deal set to pay him anywhere between $1 million to $1.5 million to stay with the Gamecocks in 2025.

Mike Shula — Alabama’s former head coach with experience in the NFL — is set to be promoted to offensive coordinator at USC. Shula spent this last season with the Gamecocks as an analyst and worked closely with LaNorris Sellers.

Kyle Kennard, a senior edge rusher for the Gamecocks was awarded Defensive Player of the Year. The only other player to receive this award at South Carolina was Jadeveon Clowney in 2012.

LaNorris Sellers, the red-shirt freshman quarterback + 2024 standout, received the Freshman of the Year award.