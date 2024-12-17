Support Us Button Widget

The Columbia Museum of Art will undergo a total gallery lighting renovation

The Columbia Museum of Art will begin closing its galleries as it undergoes renovations in the new year to replace and improve gallery lighting and more. Be rest assured, the local museum will still be hosting events and programs.

December 17, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Three female teens looking at a piece of pottery in an art museum gallery

The updated LED lighting system will help illuminate objects more naturally + enhance, elevate, and preserve them. | Photo by Victor Johnson / Columbia Museum of Art

The Columbia Museum of Art announced major renovations as part of its 75th anniversary, including gallery lighting updates, new programs, events, and rentals.

The local museum will temporarily close all of its galleries by Tuesday, Jan. 21, on a rollout schedule, to undergo a total gallery lighting renovation. The galleries will slowly reopen in phases beginning in May.

“Lighting plays a central role in shaping narratives, evoking emotions, and accentuating the intricate details of each piece on view. Our updated system will usher in an era of unparalleled precision and control; the LED lighting system will not only illuminate objects more naturally but also enhance, elevate, and preserve them, bringing each to life like never before,” CMA Executive Director Della Watkins said.

Fun fact: The CMA’s current gallery lights are almost 27 years old, and are original to when the museum first moved to its current location on Main Street.

Don’t fret too much — the CMA will continue to offer programs, events, and rentals throughout this period, and the Boyd Plaza will not be affected.

