The Columbia Museum of Art will undergo a total gallery lighting renovation

The Columbia Museum of Art announced major renovations as part of its 75th anniversary, including gallery lighting updates, new programs, events, and rentals.

The local museum will temporarily close all of its galleries by Tuesday, Jan. 21, on a rollout schedule, to undergo a total gallery lighting renovation. The galleries will slowly reopen in phases beginning in May.

“Lighting plays a central role in shaping narratives, evoking emotions, and accentuating the intricate details of each piece on view. Our updated system will usher in an era of unparalleled precision and control; the LED lighting system will not only illuminate objects more naturally but also enhance, elevate, and preserve them, bringing each to life like never before,” CMA Executive Director Della Watkins said.

Fun fact: The CMA’s current gallery lights are almost 27 years old, and are original to when the museum first moved to its current location on Main Street.

Don’t fret too much — the CMA will continue to offer programs, events, and rentals throughout this period, and the Boyd Plaza will not be affected.