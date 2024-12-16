Support Us Button Widget
Columbia’s 25 questions for 2025

For the new year, we’re asking readers to submit their top questions about the Soda City for us to answer.

December 16, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg

What will be the big news in Columbia in 2025?

Photo by COLAtoday

Happy (almost) New Year, Columbia. We’re so excited to kick off 2025 with you + for all of the possibilities the new year holds.

This year, a song by a local musician you’ve never heard might become your new favorite, a restaurant might open right down the street, and that new business you’ve been watching come together for months could finally open to the public.

As we prepare for a promising new year, we want to know what you want to read about each morning.

Are you trying to find out if your favorite festival is returning this year, or wondering about an upcoming development in town? Do you want to know where to get the best bowl of ramen? Is there a piece of Columbia history you’ve always wanted to know about? What news gets you excited about opening our newsletter each morning?

This year, to celebrate 2025, we thought we’d answer 25 of your questions. So share your questions and stay tuned as we uncover what you’re curious about.

