What Soda Citizens googled this year

It may come as no surprise that “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” was one of the most-searched terms on Google this year, but what about the fact that Columbia was the only place in the US with “podiatrist near me” as the top search? Soda Citizens are always looking to put their best foot forward.

2023’s Google Year in Search is out, and its local search function provides an interesting peek into our city’s queries. Take a look at what we were searching most this year (plus, our answers to your searches — we may not be Google, but we know a thing or two about where to find Cola’s coffee shops).

Unique local searches

Top trending TV show | “The Last of Us” on Max

Top trending tour | Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Five top trending “near me” searches in the Columbia area

Coffee shops near me | If you’re looking for coffee in the Soda City, this guide

Tow truck near me | No tow truck here, but we can help you

Podiatrist near me | Let the doctors

Welcome to Tha Carter Tour | Our events page

Pediatrician near me | Prisma Health’s Children’s Hospital is a great source

The fact that “COLAtoday” wasn’t a top local search only hurts our feelings a little bit. There’s always next year.