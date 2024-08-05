A day in the life of a very social older adult

Ever wondered what an active retirement lifestyle looks like? Still Hopes resident Dr. Don Greiner volunteered to give us an inside look — and it’s pretty great.

Every morning, Don starts his day with a cup of coffee and a walk on campus. He usually ends up at Lowry’s Coffee Shop to visit with his friends (aka his neighbors) and their furry companions.

As a faculty member at the University of South Carolina, Don spends three days a week researching and publishing his work about rare books with the Hollings Library. Back at home, he grabs lunch at the charming Bistro before cozying up in his apartment’s reading nook.

In the evening, Don likes to entertain his friends with sips and bites before heading downstairs for his dinner reservation in the Palmetto Dining Room. Later, he winds down in his apartment with jazz or a movie from his collection.

