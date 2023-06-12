Father’s Day plans this way

Still finalizing Father’s Day plans? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the perfect way to spend the day on the 1600 block of Main St.:
- Start at The Grand and celebrate with a prime rib and flights of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, 101, and Wood Finishing Series.
- Now, it’s time to play. Head to Players Club for a US Open Watch Party at 12 p.m. presented by Southern Glazer. Festivities include drink specials and prize giveaways, and pro tip: The Academy at Player’s Club has free golf bays in honor of Father’s Day. Call (803) 608-7692 to book a bay.
- Bonus: Give your dad the gift of golf with a three-month Player’s Club membership with no initiation fees.
Treat dad to the best day — after all, they deserve it.*