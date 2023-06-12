Father’s Day plans this way

Still finalizing Father’s Day plans? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the perfect way to spend the day on the 1600 block of Main St.:



Start at The Grand

Now, it’s time to play . Head to Players Club pro tip: The Academy at Player’s Club has free golf bays in honor of Father’s Day. Call (803) 608-7692 to book a bay.

. Head to The Academy at Player’s Club has free golf bays in honor of Father’s Day. Call (803) 608-7692 to book a bay. Bonus: Give your dad the gift of golf with a three-month Player’s Club membership no initiation fees.

Treat dad to the best day — after all, they deserve it.*

Reserve a table at The Grand