SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
City

Father’s Day plans this way

A great local option for Father’s Day (or any occasion)? The 1600 block of Main St.

June 12, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungLTC Hospitality
Sponsored by
Two people playing a round at Players Club on the 1600 block of Main St.

Spend the day with Dad downtown on Main St.

Photo provided by Players Club

Still finalizing Father’s Day plans? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the perfect way to spend the day on the 1600 block of Main St.:

  • Start at The Grand and celebrate with a prime rib and flights of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, 101, and Wood Finishing Series.
  • Now, it’s time to play. Head to Players Club for a US Open Watch Party at 12 p.m. presented by Southern Glazer. Festivities include drink specials and prize giveaways, and pro tip: The Academy at Player’s Club has free golf bays in honor of Father’s Day. Call (803) 608-7692 to book a bay.
  • Bonus: Give your dad the gift of golf with a three-month Player’s Club membership with no initiation fees.

Treat dad to the best day — after all, they deserve it.*

Reserve a table at The Grand