Free Fridays are back at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is roaring into the new year with its Free Fridays offering for Richland and Lexington County residents. Beginning Friday, Jan. 5, locals with proof of residency can explore the zoo at no cost on Fridays through February. The initiative is a token of gratitude for the community’s support.

Opened in 2023, the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center recently welcomed its long-awaited guest, Susan the Octopus. The new center offers visitors an up-close look at Riverbanks’ wildlife conservation efforts.