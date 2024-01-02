City

Free Fridays are back at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens

Richland and Lexington County residents get in free through the winter months.

January 2, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Riverbanks Zoo amphibian

Riverbanks Zoo works with SCDNR to save different types of amphibian species. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is roaring into the new year with its Free Fridays offering for Richland and Lexington County residents. Beginning Friday, Jan. 5, locals with proof of residency can explore the zoo at no cost on Fridays through February. The initiative is a token of gratitude for the community’s support.

Opened in 2023, the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center recently welcomed its long-awaited guest, Susan the Octopus. The new center offers visitors an up-close look at Riverbanks’ wildlife conservation efforts.