Friarsgate Skate Park is coming along and there’s an end in sight

After almost three years of not having any kind of definitive answer to an opening date, Irmo Friarsgate Skate Park has an end in sight.

Let’s take a step back.

2020

The original idea, conceptualized in 2020 through collaboration between The Irmo Skate Park Committee, the Town of Irmo, and community members was to create a space that caters to various riders, including skateboarders, scooterists, roller skaters, and BMXers. We’ve been closely monitoring the project’s progress since last August.

The first renderings of the park | Photo provided

2021

In August 2021, we reported on the groundbreaking of the much-anticipated Friarsgate Skate Park. This skate park is the result of collaborative efforts between the Irmo Town Council and the Irmo Skate Park Committee and will be located in the Rawls Creek Park.

2022

A bit over a year after the groundbreaking, Friarsgate Skate Park released a video showcasing the park’s design and concept. This design is the result of a collaboration with 5th Pocket Skateparks. While some details might change, the final design will likely mirror this after valuable community input.

2023

Irmo Friarsgate Skate shared on social that the Town of Irmo and the Mayor by a unanimous vote accepted a plan and contract with 5th Pocket Skateparks on Thursday, Oct. 17 to build an 8500-sqft skate park.

The project’s total cost amounts to $356,400, with funding stemming from various grants and fundraising endeavors carried out over the years.

2024

What was conceptualized several years ago is now scheduled for completion by December of 2024. The community skate park has secured its funding, a construction contract, an estimated completion date, and a clear finish line in sight.

Follow along on Friarsgate’s social outlets to keep up with the project.