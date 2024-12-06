2024 Columbia Wrapped: Soda City’s top news of the year

Your COLAtoday Wrapped is here, and it’s been a big year for the Soda City. Let’s dive into your top stories of 2024, but first, some stats.
You’ve read 263 newsletters. In those newsletters, we’ve shared over 1,000 News Notes, played around with our new look, and highlighted 1,500+ events to keep you in the know. Thanks for being here!
You’ve changed, and so has Columbia. Let’s look at how you felt throughout the year.
- In February, Richland County and Forest Acres officials gathered to share plans for the redevelopment of the 32-acre Richland Mall property. We can’t wait to share info about the new park, grocery store, and retail spots coming soon.
- In August, Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United came to town for a match at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour for the biggest international sporting event in our state’s history.
- A few years after we shared that Crystal Lagoons was coming to Columbia, it was announced that the beach-style lagoon with restaurants, parks, and a hotel, would be developed around Oak Hills Golf Club in north Columbia.
- In November, you were excited to find out about the winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Cola, and we had you covered.
We had fun connecting with you on social media as well. Here are our top three posts that brought in the most new followers.
- POV: You live in Columbia and your weekends look like this | From the beach to the mountains, Columbia’s central location is convenient for a quick weekend getaway.
- 35+ winter events | The Midlands sparkle during the holiday season, and you were sending this guide to friends and family.
- Groucho’s 45 Sauce | “Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now. Do you know what’s in here? I don’t care, don’t tell me.”