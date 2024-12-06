Support Us Button Widget
City

2024 Columbia Wrapped: Soda City’s top news of the year

Hi Soda Citizens. It’s that time of year again — Spotify Wrapped is out, and so is ours. Ready to see how our year stacked up?

December 6, 2024 • 
David StringerAllie Remhof
Copy of BlueMKT-2024 Wrapped - Newsletter.gif

2024 was a big year for Cola, to say the least. | Graphic by 6AM City

Your COLAtoday Wrapped is here, and it’s been a big year for the Soda City. Let’s dive into your top stories of 2024, but first, some stats.

53,994 of you are subscribed to COLAtoday and know all the best news and events in our city. Psst... send this newsletter to a friend to make sure they’re in the loop too.

You’ve read 263 newsletters. In those newsletters, we’ve shared over 1,000 News Notes, played around with our new look, and highlighted 1,500+ events to keep you in the know. Thanks for being here!

You’ve changed, and so has Columbia. Let’s look at how you felt throughout the year.

  • In February, Richland County and Forest Acres officials gathered to share plans for the redevelopment of the 32-acre Richland Mall property. We can’t wait to share info about the new park, grocery store, and retail spots coming soon.
  • In August, Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United came to town for a match at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour for the biggest international sporting event in our state’s history.
  • A few years after we shared that Crystal Lagoons was coming to Columbia, it was announced that the beach-style lagoon with restaurants, parks, and a hotel, would be developed around Oak Hills Golf Club in north Columbia.
  • In November, you were excited to find out about the winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Cola, and we had you covered.

We had fun connecting with you on social media as well. Here are our top three posts that brought in the most new followers.

More from COLAtoday
IMG_7031.JPG
Events
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Wild Lights ranked for best zoo lights
Riverbanks Zoo’s Wild Lights dazzles with over 60 glowing lanterns of animals, plants, and pollinators. Enjoy nightly snowfall, Santa visits (through Dec. 23), cozy igloo rentals, and more through Sunday, Jan. 12.
December 6, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Curiosity Coffee
Events
How you can participate in the Uptown Holiday Hop event happening this weekend
Neighbors and businesses throughout Elmwood, Earlewood, and Cottontown are gathering to host the first Uptown Holiday Hop featuring local art, holiday shopping, an oyster roast, live music, makers markets, and more to foster community on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.
December 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Parking Meter-9661.jpg
City
New parking fees and fines coming to Columbia in 2025
Columbia’s parking rates will double to $1.50/hour starting Saturday, March 1, with increased fines and a first-hour-free policy for parking decks. The increased revenue will fund system upgrades like kiosks and EV chargers.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
event-featured-winter-solstice-lantern-parade-1701377564.jpeg
City
Build your lantern and join the parade
Welcome the coming light on this, the shortest, darkest day of the year.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
boku_cola_1733254191_3515113391562101804_48157927786.jpg
Food
Holiday pop-up bars around Columbia
Get festive at these seasonal pop-up bars around town.
December 4, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_9523.jpg
Sponsored
Experience the seasonal magic of 1600 Main
Sponsored by
columbia
City
How walkable are Columbia’s neighborhoods?
This interactive map can help you determine how walkable certain blocks are to destinations like supermarkets, parks, restaurants, and schools.
December 2, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
The crowing of the BabcockLaura V.png
Development roundup: The BullStreet District
Breweries, office buildings, and workout studios — oh my! Read through several development projects that have been in the works in the BullStreet District since 2023.
December 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
breakpoint.png
City
Celebrating Small Business Saturday in Columbia
Columbia is made up of so many wonderful small businesses, here are a few our readers love in honor of Small Business Saturday.
November 26, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia SC Oct 2022-3667.jpg
City
Spend your Thanksgiving Day at The Nickelodeon Theater
Looking for plans this week or wanting to plan an outing with friends and family? Here are two movies playing currently at The Nickelodeon Theater.
November 25, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson