Holiday pop-up bars around Columbia

Get festive at these seasonal pop-up bars around town.

December 1, 2023 • 
Emily Shea-Owen
A glass of egg nog and two holiday presents.

The Jingle Bells Nog is Miracle pop-up’s special egg nog concoction. | Photo by @publico_at_bullstreet

Table of Contents
Santa’s Pub at Publico 5 Points
Miracle at Publico Bull Street
Naughty at Boku Kitchen and Saloon
Bonus: Winter Wonderland | December 1 - 31

It’s that time of year again, Soda City. The season of perpetual hope, holiday decor galore, and festive pop-up bars. Here are a few that you can visit until Monday, Jan. 1.

Santa’s Pub at Publico 5 Points

With floor-to-ceiling holiday decorations, including Christmas lights and giant ornaments, we’re pretty sure this pop-up came to us straight from the North Pole. Pro tip: Try the Drink Your Ovaltine cocktail.

Miracle at Publico Bull Street

You’ll want to take plenty of elfies at this bar — err, we mean winter wonderland — that’s decked out to the nines with festive adornments. Be sure to try the Carol Barrel and Koala Cooler cocktails.

Naughty at Boku Kitchen and Saloon

This Grinch-themed pop-up is complete with decor that we’re convinced came straight from Whoville. Plus, try the limited edition menu featuring festive cocktails, shooters, and bites.

Bonus: Winter Wonderland | December 1 - 31

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this December, stroll along Main Street’s 1600 block and watch the snow fall under the enchanting lights every hour, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as during First Thursday on Main. Plus, cozy up in The Grand, The Venue, Robinson Room, and Smoked with holiday drink specials.

