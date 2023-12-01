Holiday pop-up bars around Columbia

It’s that time of year again, Soda City. The season of perpetual hope, holiday decor galore, and festive pop-up bars. Here are a few that you can visit until Monday, Jan. 1.
Santa’s Pub at Publico 5 Points
With floor-to-ceiling holiday decorations, including Christmas lights and giant ornaments, we’re pretty sure this pop-up came to us straight from the North Pole. Pro tip: Try the Drink Your Ovaltine cocktail.
Miracle at Publico Bull Street
You’ll want to take plenty of elfies at this bar — err, we mean winter wonderland — that’s decked out to the nines with festive adornments. Be sure to try the Carol Barrel and Koala Cooler cocktails.
Naughty at Boku Kitchen and Saloon
This Grinch-themed pop-up is complete with decor that we’re convinced came straight from Whoville. Plus, try the limited edition menu featuring festive cocktails, shooters, and bites.
Bonus: Winter Wonderland | December 1 - 31
Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this December, stroll along Main Street’s 1600 block and watch the snow fall under the enchanting lights every hour, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as during First Thursday on Main. Plus, cozy up in The Grand, The Venue, Robinson Room, and Smoked with holiday drink specials.