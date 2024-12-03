Support Us Button Widget
Experience the seasonal magic of 1600 Main

December 3, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
IMG_9523.jpg

Celebrate the holiday season in the heart of downtown.

Photo provided by LTC Hospitality Services

Step into the holidays on 1600 Main Street, where the magic of the season fills the air with enchanting snowfalls, delicious bites, and unforgettable festive vibes.

  • Snow is in the forecast: This winter wonderland comes alive with dreamy snowfalls every weekend, Thursday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — you won’t want to miss the magic.
  • Feast your way through the fun: Kick off (or wrap up) your evening with a visit to Smoked, The Grand, or Hanabi Hibachi.

Ready for a sprinkle of seasonal sparkle?

Start planning your magical night

