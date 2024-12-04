New parking fees and fines coming to Columbia in 2025

Parking rates in Columbia are on the rise. City Council approved major updates to parking rates and policies taking affect on Saturday, March 1 and marking the first rate increase in 18 years.

Changes include:



Hourly rates: On-street parking will double from $0.75 to $1.50.

Fines: Meter violations increase from $8 to $25

Extended hours: Enforcement runs 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Friday, with Saturdays enforced in Five Points only.

First-hour free: City-owned parking decks

Residential permits: Owner-occupant permits are reduced to $30 for 24 months.

Cash is still king — when it’s accepted. Using the Passport app currently incurs a $0.40 convenience fee, and other forms of electronic payment may include additional fees.

Modernization and revenue

The changes aim to generate $12 million over five years for parking upgrades, including new kiosks, maintenance, and improved security. Adjusted projections reflect feedback that reduced initial revenue estimates from $17 million.

Public response and adjustments

Pushback from residents and businesses led to a delayed start date and reduced rate increases from $2 to $1.50 per hour. Mayor Rickenmann emphasized these changes will improve accessibility and support Columbia’s growth.

“What we are gonna do is invest in the system, make it better and easier for people to use,” Rickenmann said. “And I think at the end of the day, that’s gonna be part of that growth that we want to see as we build up this downtown because the reality is we want 15,000 more people living downtown.”

A two-week grace period will allow violators to adjust without fines.

How Columbia compares

Greenville: 800 free on-street parking spots with a two-hour limit; first hour free in garages.

Charleston: $2/hour for on-street parking; garage rates vary with daily maxes up to $20.

Chattanooga, TN: $1/hour for on-street parking.