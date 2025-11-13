From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact

The South Carolina Education Lottery’s LIFE Scholarship, funded by South Carolina Education Lottery proceeds, continues to shape futures both on and off the field. Meet two alumni whose careers are rooted in sports and community impact.

Adam Gorlitsky, Executive Director of I Got Legs, empowers athletes with disabilities to reach new heights through adaptive sports. Greg Burgess, VP of Stadium Grounds & Operations for the Greenville Drive, keeps the game-day magic alive behind the scenes.

These stories prove that a LIFE Scholarship can take you anywhere — on the field, in the community, and beyond.

Learn more about student wins