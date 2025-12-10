Vista block along Senate Street set for redevelopment

A new $80 million mixed-use development is moving forward in the Vista, bringing housing and retail to a corner one block from the State House, which is currently home to Republic Biergarten, Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, and Five Guys.

Richland County Council and the City of Columbia have approved incentives for Subtext to redevelop the site at the corner of Senate and Park Streets into LOCAL Columbia, a seven-story project designed for young professionals. The St. Louis-based developer is already building VERVE Columbia at Huger + Blossom.

The future LOCAL Columbia site is currently home to Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, Republic Biergarten, and several local businesses. | Photo by COLAtoday

Richland County Council Chair and Columbia Area Development Partnership Co-Chair Jesica Mackey said the project will help address the need for more attainable housing downtown. “The new development and its infrastructure improvements will enhance the walkability in the area and add to the experience of those who live or visit there.”

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann highlighted the project as a key step in expanding downtown housing and activating the city’s core. Preconstruction is underway, with construction slated to start next summer and completion anticipated in 2028.

Recent nearby developments include Lantern Columbia, a boutique hotel located across the street, and Seaboard Vista, around the corner on Gervais Street.

The rundown:

• $80 million mixed-use development in the Vista

• Seven-story building with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments

• 2,500 sqft of ground-floor retail and commercial space

• Two-story parking structure with 185 spaces

• New sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping

• Expected to generate hundreds of construction jobs + 12 permanent jobs

• Designed by ESG Architecture and Design

• Anticipated opening: Summer 2028